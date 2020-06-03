NFL Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney remain the two highest-profile unrestricted free agents available on the market. And, while rumors continue to buzz, neither player seems nearer to a new home.

For Newton, much of the talk has centered around the former MVP taking up residence in New England, as the Patriots just lost their own former MVP. For Clowney, everyone from Seattle to Dallas and now, Cleveland, seems to be in play.

Although no deals have been made, discussions have most certainly been undertaken. This is how the conversations with each player's camp are rumored to have gone—Newton's with the Patriots and Clowney's with the Browns.

Newton and New England: Negligible Negotiations

On May 30, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "nothing materialized" from Newton's talks with the Patriots. A day later, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Badard clarified that, regarding the communications he knew of, discussions were pushed by Newton's camp and were simply "due diligence."

These ties aren't far-fetched as the 2015 MVP has hit the market just as a perennial playoff team is without its Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady, for the first time in 19 years. With 2019's fourth-round draftee, the 23-year-old Jarrett Stidhaam, as the team's presumptive starter—it's no surprise the entire NFL world has considered Newton's fit in New England.

Andy Dalton is in Dallas, Nick Foles is in Chicago and the Patriots, content not to jump into negotiations for either, remain an obvious landing spot for some veteran leadership. Newton's health is in question, which exacerbates potential issues with his fit as an inaccurate passer on an offense built by Brady. However, reports claim he looks healthy and his intangibles were never in doubt.

Clowney Cold-Shoulders Cleveland's Cash

His entire career, Clowney's upside has been an alluring mystery. This offseason, his desire for a future team have become just as nebulous. Most recently, Cleveland appears to have thrown money his way to no avail.

Clowney has never hit double-digit sacks in a season, but, at 6'5" and 225 pounds, he moves like a swift storm and jumps out on his tape.

Now the three-time Pro Bowler sits atop the market. But no one can be sure what he wants. Adam Schefter reported that "there's no doubt that Cleveland has offered the most money to date," but that "for whatever reason, he has not been willing to take it."

Either Clowney is playing hard ball, or he may care more about organizational culture than previously let on. At 27 years old, playing one of the NFL's most coveted roles, he's in the driver's seat here.