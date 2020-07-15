9 Bold Predictions for the 2020 NFL Season

1 of 9

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North by a staggering six games. The Ravens posted a 14-2 mark that was the best in the NFL, won 12 games in a row and set an NFL record for rushing yards in a season.

After an offseason of adding veteran talent like defensive lineman Calais Campbell and talented rookies like running back J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens enter the 2020 campaign as prohibitive favorites in the division and one of the leading contenders to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV.

But these are supposed to be bold predictions—so we might as well start off with a bang.

Often in the NFL, it can be that much harder to sustain success than to attain it. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh admitted to Clifton Brown of the team's website that in 2020 the Ravens have gone from hunter to hunted.

"Going into our season last year, we were the iceberg," Harbaugh said. "Ninety percent of what we were going to be capable of was still under water and people hadn't seen it yet. Starting next year, we're not going to be the iceberg. People are going to see us. We're going to be everybody's most important game."

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, are trying to wash off the stink of a disappointing 8-8 campaign that went sideways the moment Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending elbow injury.

That Steelers team isn't short on talent in its own right—the defense might well be better than Baltimore's. And it wasn't that long ago (2017) that Pittsburgh was a 13-3 team in its own right.

Baltimore's Thanksgiving Night tilt in the Steel City is going to be one of the most important regular-season contests of the year. And much like the race in the division, the Steelers are going to eke out an upset.