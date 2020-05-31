MLB Draft 2020: Analyzing Mock Draft Projections for Spencer Torkelson, More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A pair of college baseball's top programs will be represented at the top of the 2020 MLB draft.

The majority of experts believe Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Vanderbilt utility man Austin Martin will be the first two selections June 10. Torkelson has the better power bat of the two prospects, and that will likely see him land with the Detroit Tigers at No. 1.

Martin should not be on the draft board for much longer, as the Baltimore Orioles are projected to swoop for him at No. 2.

Latest Predictions for Top Prospects

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

Torkelson is in line to become the fourth Arizona State player to be selected first overall and the first since Bob Horner in 1978.

In the 42 years since Horner was drafted first by the Atlanta Braves, the Sun Devils have sent Barry Bonds, Dustin Pedroia, Jason Kipnis and many others to the major leagues.

Torkelson could be on the fast path to the majors if he replicates the power numbers he put up in his three seasons in the Pac-12. He produced back-to-back campaigns with 20 home runs to start his collegiate career and hit six long balls while batting .340 in 17 games before the 2020 season was cancelled.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and The Athletic's Keith Law are among the experts projecting Torkelson to land with the Tigers. McDaniel said there is an 85 percent chance Torkelson goes to Detroit, while Law stated "this seems more solidly Torkelson than it did two weeks ago."

The Tigers need a young slugger to take over the middle of the order from Miguel Cabrera, and they could have first base open for Torkelson as early as 2021. Detroit signed C.J. Cron to a one-year deal for the 2020 campaign, and it has no first baseman in its top 30 prospects listed by MLB.com.

If the Tigers take Torkelson, they could add him to Casey Mize, Matt Manning and the others in the farm system waiting to take over major league positions.

Detroit still has a long way to go to reach the top of the American League Central, but adding a power bat with the No. 1 overall pick would be a step in the right direction for its rebuild.

Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

There is a slim chance Martin joins Dansby Swanson and David Price on the list of top selections out of Vanderbilt.

If that does not occur, the Orioles are expected to add him to 2019 first overall pick Adley Rutschman at the top of their prospect list.

Law noted the Orioles' strategy is to take whichever one of Torkelson and Martin is available, despite some rumblings about a different move: "I still think it's whichever of Torkelson or Martin doesn't go No. 1, but there are some rumblings they would take Heston Kjerstad on a discount. I have heard a few times they won't go with a pitcher here.'

Martin could fit in a few spots on Baltimore's organization depth chart, as he played in the infield for two years and made 12 appearances as an outfielder in 2020.

While Torkelson brings more power to the professional level, Martin possesses a better ability to get on base and hit for average. Martin had a .368 batting average, .474 on-base percentage, .532 slugging percentage and 1.007 OPS during his time with the Commodores.

His consistency at the plate should allow Martin to fit into a major or minor league lineup whether he plays infield or outfield.

Baltimore carries plenty of middle infield depth among its top 30 prospects, but it does not have a pure third baseman on that list. With young outfielders on the major league roster and prospects Yusniel Diaz and Ryan McKenna expected to push for roster spots in the next 12 months, Martin may start his Orioles tenure on the hot corner.

