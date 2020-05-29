Alex Rodriguez: Roy Halladay Would Be in My MLB All-Time Team Starting Rotation

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Three-time American League MVP and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez said late MLB pitcher Roy Halladay would be in his all-time starting rotation.

Rodriguez was speaking in ESPN E:60 documentary Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story.

Per Baseball Reference, Rodriguez posted respectable numbers against Halladay with a .299 batting average in 83 plate appearances, but A-Rod managed only one home run. He had 14 RBI, seven doubles and 14 strikeouts as well.

Halladay finished in the top five in Cy Young Award voting seven times and won twice, once in each league.

The right-hander went 22-7 with a 3.25 ERA and nine complete games for the 2003 Toronto Blue Jays. Seven years later, Halladay finished 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA and nine complete games for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Halladay led his league in complete games on seven occasions.

He also authored two of the best single-game performances in history: He twirled an 11-strikeout perfect game against the Florida Marlins in 2010 before tossing just the second no-hitter in postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of a National League Division Series.

Halladay allowed just one baserunner via a fifth-inning walk to Jay Bruce and struck out eight.

The right-hander retired after the 2013 season. He died when an aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Halladay was the only person aboard.

Halladay, known as "Doc," was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.