Zach Fulton, Texans Reportedly Agree to Restructured 2-Year Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Zach Fulton #73 of the Houston Texans at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans opened up additional cap space by reportedly agreeing to a restructured deal with guard Zach Fulton.  

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Fulton will earn up to $5 million in 2020 with a $2.5 million base salary, $1.5 million signing bonus and $1 million bonus for being on the Texans' 90-man roster. He will earn $2 million in base salary and a $1 million roster bonus in 2021. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

