Zach Fulton, Texans Reportedly Agree to Restructured 2-Year Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans opened up additional cap space by reportedly agreeing to a restructured deal with guard Zach Fulton.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Fulton will earn up to $5 million in 2020 with a $2.5 million base salary, $1.5 million signing bonus and $1 million bonus for being on the Texans' 90-man roster. He will earn $2 million in base salary and a $1 million roster bonus in 2021.

