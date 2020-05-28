Pete Rose Signed Newspaper Celebrating Record 4,256th Hit Sells for $12K

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Pete Rose will host one winner and seven of their friends for a luxurious dinner in Las Vegas after his All In Challenge auction closed at $12,000 Thursday night.

Bidding started at $5,000, and nine people bid before time ran out.

Below is Rose's full offer, per Fanatics' official website:

"Pete will be joining the group for dinner, presenting each of you with an autographed baseball bat, and posing with you for a photograph. The winner will also get some one-on-one time with Pete—they'll have a personal 30-minute phone call with Pete prior to the meeting, and they'll have Pete as a guest on their podcast, livestream, or social channel for up to 30 minutes.

"The former MLB star and Cincinnati Reds coach is even going to offer his insights on a video of any youth softball or baseball player of the winner's choice. In addition to the gifts presented to the whole group, the winner will receive an autographed newspaper reporting Rose's 4256 hit record and a signed letter from Pete, thanking you for going #ALLin!"

The three-time World Series champion became MLB's all-time career hits leader by surpassing Ty Cobb's 4,189 hits on Sept. 11, 1985. Rose finished his playing career with 4,256 hits, which still sits atop the all-time leaderboard.

The 79-year-old starred for the Reds from 1963 through 1978, winning Rookie of the Year, the '73 National League MVP Award, two Gold Gloves and three batting titles. Rose played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1979 to '83, made a brief stop in Montreal and finished his career back with the Reds from '84 to '86.

Rose retired with 17 All-Star nods. He tops the league's all-time leaderboard in games (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053), as well as hits.

The All In Challenge has exploded since Fanatics founder Michael Rubin launched it April 14 for COVID-19 relief:

Hundreds of celebrities inside and outside of sports have collectively raised more than $52 million, which will all be donated to provide food to "kids, elderly and frontline heroes" through Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.