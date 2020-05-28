NHL Training Camps Reportedly Won't Start Before July 10 Amid Coronavirus

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

As the NHL prepares to resume the 2019-20 season, formal training camps won't begin until at least July 10, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The NHL unveiled its return-to-play plan on Tuesday. The regular season is over, and the top 12 teams in each conference will move on to an expanded playoff format. The league had said that Phase 3 of its plan, which centered around training camp, wouldn't happen before the first half of July.

