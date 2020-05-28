NHL Training Camps Reportedly Won't Start Before July 10 Amid Coronavirus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

BUFFALO, NY - FEBRUARY 11: A general view of an officials jersey during a game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on February 11, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

As the NHL prepares to resume the 2019-20 season, formal training camps won't begin until at least July 10, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman

The NHL unveiled its return-to-play plan on Tuesday. The regular season is over, and the top 12 teams in each conference will move on to an expanded playoff format. The league had said that Phase 3 of its plan, which centered around training camp, wouldn't happen before the first half of July.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Eichel 'Fed Up' as Playoff Drought Extends

    ‘Frustrated’ Sabres star says it’s been a tough past five years in Buffalo 👀

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Eichel 'Fed Up' as Playoff Drought Extends

    Greg Wyshynski
    via ESPN.com

    NHL Announces 2019-20 Trophies

    🏆 Bruins win Presidents' Cup 🏆 Ovechkin, Pastrnak share Rocket Richard See all regular season award winners 👉

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Announces 2019-20 Trophies

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ovi, Pastrnak Win Richard Trophy 🏆

    Alex Ovechkin claims the award for ninth time in career

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Ovi, Pastrnak Win Richard Trophy 🏆

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Tavares: Blue Jackets Are Tough Matchup

    ‘We know we’re going to be in for quite the series. We’re really going to have to earn it’

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Tavares: Blue Jackets Are Tough Matchup

    TSN
    via TSN