Devonta Freeman Rumors: Eagles Offered Contract to RB Amid Buccaneers Interest

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman has reportedly received attention from several teams.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a proposal to Freeman, while the Bucs have shown "some interest, among other teams."

Freeman became a free agent for the first time when the Atlanta Falcons released him in March. He had three years and $21 million remaining on the five-year deal he signed in August 2017.

More than two months since the start of free agency, Freeman has gone unsigned in part because he's reportedly seeking a more lucrative deal than teams are offering.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported before Carlos Hyde signed with the Seattle Seahawks, they had an offer out to the 28-year-old Freeman.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, Freeman has "insisted" he will sit out the entire 2020 season if teams don't make what he believes is a fair-market offer.

Tampa Bay has Ronald Jones II and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn as its top two running backs. The Eagles have Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Corey Clement available to split carries.

Freeman had 1,066 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns for the Falcons in 2019. He averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry on 184 rushing attempts.