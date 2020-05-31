5 NFL Players Who Should Consider Switching Positions in 2020

0 of 5

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Switching positions in the NFL is one of those things that sounds a lot easier than it actually is. It seems like a tackle switching to guard or a wide receiver making the move to cornerback would be no big deal. But that's not the case.

Many NFL players have been focused on a single position since high school. They have learned innumerable behaviors that enable them to react without thinking. Changing spots means starting over to an extent—sometimes from scratch.

That isn't to say it doesn't happen. Incoming rookies on the offensive line are often transitioned into different positions. It happens in the secondary with some regularity, too. And whether it's on offense with Darren Waller of the Raiders or defense with Devin McCourty of the Patriots, we've seen players not only adopt a new position in the NFL but thrive after doing it.

The five players listed here should all consider making a similar transition. For some, it's a matter of finding a fit that will keep them in the starting lineup. Or finding the spot where they can best help the team. For others, it's a matter of being miscast in their current role. And for at least one, it's a matter of continuing his career and finding work.

Whatever the reason, these players need to seriously think about trying something new in 2020.