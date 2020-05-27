Video: Antonio Brown Posts Workout Highlights Amid Seahawks Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) carries the ball during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant. Brown, who was released by the Patriots last week after playing only one game, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

As rumors swirl that the Seattle Seahawks could have interest in Antonio Brown, the controversial wide receiver is showing off what he can do on the football field. 

Brown posted a video of workout highlights on Twitter:

Rumblings that the Seahawks could be interested in signing Brown began after John Clayton of ESPN 710 reported May 20 that Russell Wilson "would love" to play with the seven-time Pro Bowler. 

Clayton did note not to expect anything soon between the Seahawks and Brown because general manager John Schneider tends to leave extra cap space for potential moves in the summer. 

NBC Sports' Peter King said on Tuesday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd that any connection between Brown and the Seahawks is "fairly meaningless" because Brown is facing a possible suspension from the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy. 

Brown played one game last season for the New England Patriots prior to being released on Sept. 20 after a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct reported she had received threatening texts from a number she had previously used to contact Brown. Another woman had also accused Brown of sexual assault shortly before the misconduct allegation.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, accused him of sexual assault on two different occasions in 2017 and rape in 2018 in a federal lawsuit filed in September, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times

The second woman, whom Brown commissioned to paint a mural in his house, told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated he approached her from behind when she was at his home and was "holding a small hand towel over his genitals."

Video Play Button

The woman later sent Klemko screenshots of the threatening messages sent to her after the original story was published. 

Brown is currently facing felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges after being accused of assault by a truck driver in Florida. 

Related

    Dolphins May Not Wait Long for Tua Time

    Why the No. 5 overall pick could be starting for Miami come Week 1 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins May Not Wait Long for Tua Time

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal

    Teams can only use untimed 4th-and-15 opportunity instead of onside kick twice in regulation, not overtime (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_Gridiron Writers Have Hot Takes for 2020 🔥

    Bucs miss the playoffs? 7th seed makes SB? Our staff is just warming up 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @BR_Gridiron Writers Have Hot Takes for 2020 🔥

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Win the Race to the Bottom?

    B/R ranks the top 7 teams who could earn the No. 1 pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Win the Race to the Bottom?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report