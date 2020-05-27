Video: Antonio Brown Posts Workout Highlights Amid Seahawks Rumors

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

As rumors swirl that the Seattle Seahawks could have interest in Antonio Brown, the controversial wide receiver is showing off what he can do on the football field.

Brown posted a video of workout highlights on Twitter:

Rumblings that the Seahawks could be interested in signing Brown began after John Clayton of ESPN 710 reported May 20 that Russell Wilson "would love" to play with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Clayton did note not to expect anything soon between the Seahawks and Brown because general manager John Schneider tends to leave extra cap space for potential moves in the summer.

NBC Sports' Peter King said on Tuesday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd that any connection between Brown and the Seahawks is "fairly meaningless" because Brown is facing a possible suspension from the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

Brown played one game last season for the New England Patriots prior to being released on Sept. 20 after a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct reported she had received threatening texts from a number she had previously used to contact Brown. Another woman had also accused Brown of sexual assault shortly before the misconduct allegation.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, accused him of sexual assault on two different occasions in 2017 and rape in 2018 in a federal lawsuit filed in September, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

The second woman, whom Brown commissioned to paint a mural in his house, told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated he approached her from behind when she was at his home and was "holding a small hand towel over his genitals."

The woman later sent Klemko screenshots of the threatening messages sent to her after the original story was published.

Brown is currently facing felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges after being accused of assault by a truck driver in Florida.