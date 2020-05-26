Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams' Game On!: Premiere Date, TV Schedule, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden and Ian Karmel pose for a photo at halftime with the Lakers Girls during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 19, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

"Courage."

That is what Game On! host Keegan-Michael Key told tennis legend Venus Williams and future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski when asked what skills they will need to compete in the new CBS series premiering Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Game On! will feature a number of epic challenges as Team Gronk faces off against Team Venus in a competition that will include plenty of celebrity guests and athletes.

Each episode will have a victor as the two teams attempt to earn points through challenges and competitions such as kicking a field goal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, sumo wrestling, flying in jets, obstacle courses through the snow and much more.

There is more at stake than just bragging rights, though, as the losers will "Take the L" and go through a punishment.

Look for Demi Lovato, James Corden, Kevin Nealon, Tony Hale, Ronda Rousey, Tiki Barber, Bobby Moynihan, Joel McHale, Ian Karmel, Gabriel Iglesias, JR Smith and more to join Key, Williams and Gronkowski during the upcoming episodes.

CBS Philly noted Wednesday's premiere episode will feature Iglesias and Bobby Lee on Team Gronk and Karmel and Smith on Team Venus competing "in a variety of outrageous challenges."

Video Play Button

There are three Super Bowl titles and seven Grand Slam singles titles between Gronkowski and Williams, but one of them will be adding another accomplishment to their resume when they emerge victorious on Game On!

