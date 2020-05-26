NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith Rates Chances of NFL Playing Season at 6 or 7 out of 10

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said he is cautiously optimistic that the 2020 NFL season will be played, but the league will wait to see how other sports handle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Probably a six, seven," Smith said when asked the likelihood of the NFL playing 2020 during an appearance on Real Sports (2:03 mark) (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "A lot depends on what happens with the other sports. To say we aren't looking at what's going to be happening in basketball and baseball, and we're not looking at how they work through these things, I'd be lying to you if we're not. How about I go with a six-seven on a curve?"

Smith appeared with Tony Clark of the MLBPA and Michelle Roberts of the NBPA. Clark gave the most optimistic answer, saying he was an 8.5. Roberts gave the NBA's chances a six.

