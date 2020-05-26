NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith Rates Chances of NFL Playing Season at 6 or 7 out of 10

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith speaks at the annual state of the union news conference in Miami Beach, Fla. The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players' union. With the NFL Players Association's members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved — that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday — leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said he is cautiously optimistic that the 2020 NFL season will be played, but the league will wait to see how other sports handle the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Probably a six, seven," Smith said when asked the likelihood of the NFL playing 2020 during an appearance on Real Sports (2:03 mark) (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "A lot depends on what happens with the other sports. To say we aren't looking at what's going to be happening in basketball and baseball, and we're not looking at how they work through these things, I'd be lying to you if we're not. How about I go with a six-seven on a curve?"

Smith appeared with Tony Clark of the MLBPA and Michelle Roberts of the NBPA. Clark gave the most optimistic answer, saying he was an 8.5. Roberts gave the NBA's chances a six.

           

