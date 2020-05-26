Report: NFL Coaches Nearing Return to Facilities, Minicamps Possible for June

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

NFL head coaches "could return to team facilities as early as next week" as states start opening up more amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

Robinson reported that minicamps could open as soon as June 15 if coaches are able to resume their usual work by next week. He added that much hinges on California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"If Newsom opens the way for full team operations (without any fan attendance), the league could then give NFL franchises the option of holding a minicamp sometime in June, before breaking once again and setting dates for the opening of training camps," Robinson wrote.

NFL teams have had to conduct their offseason business remotely in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

While an obvious hurdle for players and coaches, it hasn't disrupted things too much. Free agency and the draft have unfolded with only minor difficulties for those involved.

The offseason is beginning to reach a stage, though, where in-person communication will be required. Training camps are slated to open in mid-July, with the first week of preseason games kicking off Aug. 13.

With states relaxing their coronavirus-related restrictions, NBA and MLB teams have allowed teams to welcome players back to their facilities on a limited basis. By taking the same step relatively soon, the NFL might not suffer too disruption to its 2020 calendar.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said last week the league is expecting to have its stadiums full for the upcoming season unless told otherwise by medical experts.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Vincent's comments echoed the NFL's internal sentiment and that it "believes circumstances will change sufficiently by September to allow both for games to proceed and for fans to attend them."