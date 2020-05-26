Report: NFL Coaches Nearing Return to Facilities, Minicamps Possible for June

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Detail view of NFL shield logo and 100 year celebration logo on the field at New Era Field during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Denver 20-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

NFL head coaches "could return to team facilities as early as next week" as states start opening up more amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

Robinson reported that minicamps could open as soon as June 15 if coaches are able to resume their usual work by next week. He added that much hinges on California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"If Newsom opens the way for full team operations (without any fan attendance), the league could then give NFL franchises the option of holding a minicamp sometime in June, before breaking once again and setting dates for the opening of training camps," Robinson wrote.

NFL teams have had to conduct their offseason business remotely in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

While an obvious hurdle for players and coaches, it hasn't disrupted things too much. Free agency and the draft have unfolded with only minor difficulties for those involved.

The offseason is beginning to reach a stage, though, where in-person communication will be required. Training camps are slated to open in mid-July, with the first week of preseason games kicking off Aug. 13.

Video Play Button

With states relaxing their coronavirus-related restrictions, NBA and MLB teams have allowed teams to welcome players back to their facilities on a limited basis. By taking the same step relatively soon, the NFL might not suffer too disruption to its 2020 calendar.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said last week the league is expecting to have its stadiums full for the upcoming season unless told otherwise by medical experts.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Vincent's comments echoed the NFL's internal sentiment and that it "believes circumstances will change sufficiently by September to allow both for games to proceed and for fans to attend them."

