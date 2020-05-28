Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2020 Season

Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2020 SeasonMay 28, 2020
The most important position in sports got a dramatic overhaul ahead of the 2020 NFL season.
Quarterback was the big talking point in free agency with arguably the best of all time leading the way as Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater and a host of others also dipped into the open market before Joe Burrow kicked off the 2020 draft by joining the Cincinnati Bengals.
Now it's time to step back, evaluate and rank the quarterback room of all 32 teams. The landing spots stem from quality of the starter before anything else. But quality of depth and schematic fit while working in metrics like QBR and niche—but critical—details like game-winning drives play a role too.
Here's how all 32 team's quarterback situations rank going into the season.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Gardner Minshew II
- Joshua Dobbs
- Mike Glennon
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it clear in the wake of moving on from Nick Foles that the team is all in on Gardner Minshew II.
But the 2019 sixth-round pick went through some serious growing pains as a rookie, throwing for just 3,271 yards and 21 scores while completing 60.6 percent of his passes. While he wasn't getting a ton of help and it wasn't the best of situations, finishing the season with a 42.6 QBR offers a grim outlook.
The Jaguars have navigated the offseason in such a way that it's a clear-cut rebuild, and there isn't much behind Minshew besides veteran journeyman Mike Glennon, who signed a one-year deal in May, and Joshua Dobbs, who came over via trade last year and has just 12 NFL pass attempts.
31. Washington Redskins
- Dwayne Haskins Jr.
- Alex Smith
- Kyle Allen
The Washington Redskins have a long way to go before outside observers can consider them trustworthy when it comes to quarterbacks.
Washington spent a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins last year but didn't let him take starter's snaps before firing a coach midseason. He played in nine total games but completed just 58.6 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Luckily for the Redskins, there is still a ton of potential in Haskins, and he has a top-tier weapon in wide receiver Terry McLaurin. While it is still unknown if and when Alex Smith will return to football, if the team has to call on a backup, Kyle Allen showed he was more than capable during spot duty in Carolina. He also has experience with new Redskins coach Ron Rivera.
30. Miami Dolphins
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Josh Rosen
Ryan Fitzpatrick worked some of his Fitzmagic for the Miami Dolphins last year en route to completing 62 percent of his passes for 20 scores and finishing eighth in QBR (66.5) to go along with four game-winning drives.
But onlookers knew it was a fleeting performance from the journeyman, as the Dolphins went ahead and made the long-predicted move by drafting Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall.
Per NFL Network's Michael Giardi, the Dolphins have fielded calls about 2018 10th overall pick Josh Rosen. He remains on the roster for now, but it's highly unlikely he'll see much, if any, playing time.
It will probably be late into the summer before we find out if Fitzpatrick starts the season or if Tagovailoa is good to go. Either way, it's not the best immediate outlook for a team still fully in rebuild mode since either the streaky veteran or developing rookie will have to go during what feels like a transitional year.
29. New England Patriots
- Jarrett Stidham
- Brian Hoyer
New England head coach Bill Belichick did as Bill Belichick does and stumped expectations by not grabbing a rookie passer or acquiring a notable veteran to replace the departing Tom Brady.
The Patriots are clearly confident in Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick with four career passing attempts and an interception to his name. He could easily turn out to be the next big thing, but there is also a reality where backup Brian Hoyer actually competes for the starting job (his agent thinks he will, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) given his two prior stints in New England.
Either way, barring something unexpected, few teams have ever taken a hit to their quarterback room quite like this, which catapults the Patriots way down the rankings compared to prior years.
28. Chicago Bears
- Nick Foles
- Mitchell Trubisky
The Chicago Bears seemed to finally admit their Mitchell Trubisky mistake, though they did so in a roundabout way by acquiring Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But Chicago smartly couldn't go with Trubisky and nothing else again. Last year, Trubisky completed 63.2 percent of his passes with just 17 touchdowns over 15 games as the Bears regressed from 12 wins to 8-8. He also posted a bottom-three QBR at 39.5.
The oddity is Foles as the solution. While he has past experience with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and some obvious postseason success, he's only completed 61.9 percent of his passes in his career, hasn't handled a full-time starting gig since 2015 and played in just four games last year.
In theory, a steadier presence under center could mean more wins. But the numbers aren't kind to Chicago right now.
27. Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyrod Taylor
- Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers might have their future under center with rookie Justin Herbert, but the immediate outlook isn't superb.
The Chargers have repeatedly said they believe in Tyrod Taylor as a starter right now, which means the team might place the fate of the 2020 season in the hands of a journeyman backup who hasn't attempted even 100 passes in a season since 2017 and has only actually done so three times since 2011.
If the Chargers instead go with a rookie, it's up to Herbert to figure things out on the fly after falling to No. 6 as the third quarterback off the board.
Call it another transitional quarterback room with massive potential for future years, though 2020 could prove rocky.
26. Denver Broncos
- Drew Lock
- Jeff Driskel
If nothing else, the offensive roster around the quarterback position in Denver is absolutely loaded.
The Broncos added running back Melvin Gordon in free agency to pair with Phillip Lindsay, shored up the offensive line with Graham Glasgow and used a first-round pick on Jerry Jeudy at wideout.
But this is about quarterbacks, and the verdict is still very much out on Drew Lock, though he did start five games last year and throw seven scores against three picks with a pair of notable game-winning drives.
The 2019 second-round pick is certainly in a position to succeed, which is good because backup Jeff Driskel is a former sixth-rounder who has a completion percentage of just 59.4 percent on 281 attempts.
25. Cincinnati Bengals
- Joe Burrow
- Ryan Finley
The Cincinnati Bengals hope they have a prospect on their hands capable of catapulting them into the top 10 of this list almost instantly.
They just might, considering No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow just completed one of the best college football seasons ever, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns against six interceptions with a national title and a host of accolades to his name.
Burrow's like Lock in that it's hard to complain about his surroundings; he'll get to throw to A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Tee Higgins while otherwise handing off to Joe Mixon.
And that's a good thing considering Ryan Finley, the second-year backup, struggled so mightily in place of starter Andy Dalton last year that he's a major reason Burrow even came to town in the first place.
24. Carolina Panthers
- Teddy Bridgewater
- P.J. Walker
- Will Grier
The Carolina Panthers were one of the teams that made a massive splash at quarterback this offseason, waving goodbye to the Cam Newton era and bringing on former New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater.
Just don't place a ton of emphasis on the word backup above. Bridgewater was a first-round pick in 2014 who looked like a long-term starter before his career-altering injury. It's encouraging he's back atop a depth chart after five wins in New Orleans last year and will be working with an offensive mind like head coach Matt Rhule, though it's important to keep in mind that while he's highly efficient (65.2 career completion percentage), he still hasn't thrown for more than 14 scores in a single season despite 1,070 career attempts.
There won't be any challenge below him on the depth chart. Will Grier, a 2019 third-rounder, threw zero touchdowns and four picks over two games, and P.J. Walker is only a threat to steal the No. 2 job after a strong XFL stint.
23. New York Giants
- Daniel Jones
- Colt McCoy
On paper, Daniel Jones still looks like he could dramatically shoot the New York Giants up the list in a hurry.
The 2019 draft's sixth overall pick struggled at times as a rookie though, completing 61.9 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 13 games. But disarray in New York, including suffering 38 sacks, didn't help things; he posted just three wins as a starter and a QBR of 53.6.
There is little help in the quarterback room behind Jones, with 33-year-old Colt McCoy not having played a significant on-field role since 2014.
But Jones' development should be aided by an amazing cast of weapons around him that includes Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard.
22. New York Jets
- Sam Darnold
- James Morgan
- David Fales
- Joe Flacco
The New York Jets are another team with high hopes that a big investment changes this ranking sooner than later.
But Sam Darnold, the 2018 draft's third overall pick, only marginally improved as a sophomore while dealing with some ailments and oddities. In 13 games, he completed 61.9 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. A 43.6 QBR ranked him 25th in the league, but he did put up three game-winning drives and seven wins as a starter.
The Jets have to hope additions like Mekhi Becton at left tackle and Denzel Mims at wideout pair nicely with Darnold's upward developmental curve because James Morgan is a fourth-round rookie, David Fales has 48 career passing attempts since 2014 and recent addition Joe Flacco is 35 years old and has confirmed he won't be ready for Week 1.
21. Los Angeles Rams
- Jared Goff
- John Wolford
The Los Angeles Rams are in an incredibly tough spot with Jared Goff.
Goff's passing attempts leaped from 561 to 626 in 2019, yet he regressed in passing yardage, completion percentage and touchdowns while experiencing an uptick in interceptions. He ended up completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 4,638 yards and 22 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He went 9-7 with two game-winning drives and a 23rd-ranked 48.5 QBR.
And while contract isn't a huge part of the rankings here, it's worth noting the Rams already restructured Goff's deal this offseason, and he's still a cap hit of roughly $29 million, $34 million and $32 million over the next three seasons.
It's worth raising such a point because the Rams might be running out of patience. They also don't seem to have taken the quality of depth too seriously, with former undrafted free agent and practice-squad member John Wolford serving as the main backup.
20. Tennessee Titans
- Ryan Tannehill
- Cole McDonald
What to make of the Tennessee Titans quarterback situation?
Ryan Tannehill entered the fray last year after finally escaping Miami and went on a miracle run to the AFC title game. He completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions and threw for 300-plus yards three times over 12 games. He went 7-3 with three game-winning drives and a top-10 QBR (62.2).
Fun as the run was, there were some anomalies, and Tannehill will regress next season, especially as defenses adjust to the approach. He'd never before come close to a 7.7 touchdown percentage (previous high was 6.2), he'd never averaged 9.6 yards per attempt (career 7.2), and even with 2019 factored in, his career completion rate is 63.5 percent.
Tennessee is all in on Tannehill of course, with only No. 224 pick Cole McDonald of note behind him on the depth chart.
19. Cleveland Browns
- Baker Mayfield
- Case Keenum
Last year wasn't the leap the Cleveland Browns probably had in mind for Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield's second year saw him regress in completion percentage (63.8 to 59.4) and touchdowns thrown (27 to 22) while increasing interceptions (14 to 21). He finished with a 6-10 record and a QBR of 52.4, hardly inside the top 20.
Still, smart additions to the line such as incoming rookie Jedrick Wills and free-agent signing Jack Conklin bodes well for a potential upswing. And the backup situation with Case Keenum is great; he threw for 3,500-plus yards as a full-time starter in Minnesota and Denver in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Mayfield still has all the potential of a No. 1 pick and improving surroundings plus the quality of the depth chart, so it feels like a matter of time before he makes the leap.
18. Buffalo Bills
- Josh Allen
- Matt Barkley
- Jake Fromm
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of the more interesting seasons of any passer last year.
Allen improved as a sophomore, bumping his completion percentage to 58.8 while throwing for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions and adding another 510 yards and nine scores on the ground with an average of 4.7 yards per carry.
Allen went 10-6 with a gaudy five game-winning drives, though advanced metrics didn't smile on him: He finished with a 47.3 QBR (24th) and a 64.2 grade at Pro Football Focus.
Regardless, the arrow points way up on Allen, and while Matt Barkley is a longtime backup, the presence of fifth-round rookie Jake Fromm boosts the depth of the room in impressive fashion.
17. San Francisco 49ers
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Nick Mullens
- C.J. Beathard
Is the best yet to come for Jimmy Garoppolo?
Hard to say after his postseason run, which featured the ground game carrying the team and his struggles in the Super Bowl.
But the San Francisco 49ers have to be encouraged with what they saw during the regular season. Garoppolo completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also finished in the top 10 with four game-winning drives and in the top 12 with a 58.8 QBR.
The 49ers have every right to be encouraged and have also taken the depth seriously with capable backups Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, who both gained noteworthy experience in 2018 while Garoppolo was out.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Mason Rudolph
- Devlin Hodges
What does a 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger have left in the tank?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to find out as Big Ben returns after playing just two games a season ago. His 2018 campaign was wildly encouraging given the 5,100-plus passing yards, but he won't have the benefit of a prime Antonio Brown and has to hope a young cast of wideouts can step up.
Last season wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement of Pittsburgh's depth at the position. Mason Rudolph threw 13 scores and nine picks over a ho-hum 10 games, and Devlin Hodges threw five and eight over eight.
Big Ben still has the potential to be a top passer in the NFL if he's healthy and new additions like tight end Eric Ebron excel in their roles. But it's a cross-your-fingers sort of arrangement as Pittsburgh nears the end of an era.
15. Indianapolis Colts
- Philip Rivers
- Jacoby Brissett
- Jacob Eason
Most years, Philip Rivers joining a would-be AFC contender would've been headline news.
But Rivers' move to the Indianapolis Colts wasovershadowed by the Tom Brady news. And it doesn't help he regressed last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 66 percent of his passes with 4,615 yards but mustering just 23 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He slotted 22nd in QBR at 48.6 and went 5-11.
Rivers' surroundings weren't perfect last year, but they won't be in 2020 either as he joins a new team for the first time in his career amid an unorthodox offseason. The offensive line in Indianapolis is elite, but the offense will also have to hope for big performances from new arrivals like wideout Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Luckily for the Colts, the failed Jacoby Brissett experiment last year means sitting on one of the NFL's better backups. Rookie Jacob Eason is a nice long-term investment, too.
14. Arizona Cardinals
- Kyler Murray
- Brett Hundley
The Arizona Cardinals silenced plenty of doubters about Kyler Murray in a hurry.
Murray played all 16 games of his rookie campaign, completing 64.4 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and 12 picks and rushing for another 544 yards and four scores on 5.8 yards per carry.
While learning on the fly, Murray charted 15th in QBR (55.7) while winning the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. It's on Arizona to make his life easier after he won just five games while taking a league-leading 48 sacks. Adding perennial Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins is certainly a big step in the right direction.
Behind Murray, Brett Hundley remains a smart backup option, though the drop-off in play would likely be massive.
13. Minnesota Vikings
- Kirk Cousins
- Sean Mannion
Little has changed for the Minnesota Vikings, as Kirk Cousins is still a stat powerhouse and capable starter.
Cousins saw a dramatic downtick in passing attempts last year with 444 compared to 606 the year prior, yet he still threw for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns against just six picks and completed 69.1 percent of those attempts. While he posted a 58.4 QBR (13th), criticisms about his clutch play remained; he won 10 games but had just a single game-winning drive.
But the Vikings aren't likely to complain, especially with so much quality talent in his supporting cast, especially if rookie Justin Jefferson can step right in and fill the void left by Stefon Diggs.
Behind Cousins sits Sean Mannion, one of the higher-valued backups who can likely execute the offense if necessary as a sixth-year veteran.
12. Philadelphia Eagles
- Carson Wentz
- Nate Sudfeld
- Jalen Hurts
Availability is part of the equation here, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has missed three or more games in two of his last three seasons and confirmed he suffered a concussion during the playoffs last year.
Which isn't meant to discredit Wentz's play when he's healthy. Over 16 games last year, Wentz completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,039 yards and a 27-7 touchdown-interception ratio. He also quietly finished in the top five with four game-winning drives and in the top 11 in QBR (60.8), though he went just 9-7.
Clearly, that win-loss record should be higher if Wentz's surroundings improve; last year, he suffered 37 sacks, and no Philly wideout reached the 500-yard mark.
Either way, Wentz is a solid starter when available, and it was good to see the Eagles take depth seriously by adding Jalen Hurts in the second round to pair alongside backup Nate Sudfeld, which is critical both when it comes to winning games now and for long-term considerations.
11. Las Vegas Raiders
- Derek Carr
- Marcus Mariota
Last season, Derek Carr excelled statistically for the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,054 yards, 21 touchdowns and just eight picks on a gaudy 7.9 yards per attempt. He also quietly sat on three game-winning drives and a 10th-ranked 62.2 QBR, yet went just 7-9.
It's hard to envision a regression with Carr after an addition like first-round wideout Henry Ruggs. But should the worst-case scenario unfold, the Raiders now boast one of the NFL's best backups in Marcus Mariota. His career to date has been marred with injuries and constant coaching changes, so some stability and catching defenses off guard in spot duty could work wonders for the Raiders.
10. Atlanta Falcons
- Matt Ryan
- Matt Schaub
Matt Ryan did Matt Ryan things a year ago, throwing for 4,400-plus yards for the seventh time in his last eight seasons. He also added 26 touchdowns on a completion percentage and completed 66.2 percent of his passes.
Gaudy numbers aside, Ryan only ranked 14th in QBR at 57.6 and went 7-8 for the Atlanta Falcons.. The team didn't make it easy on him, though; he took a league-leading 48 sacks (tied with Murray).
Still, it's on the Falcons to improve Ryan's surroundings, as he's remained relatively steady for the past eight or so years, and he hasn't missed more than two games in a season since 2009.
The Falcons have to hope that durability remains in 2020, as backup Matt Schaub turns 39 in June and has started just one game since 2015 with no meaningful on-field action since 2013.
9. Detroit Lions
- Matthew Stafford
- Chase Daniel
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford remains one of the most oddly overlooked passers of the last few years.
Stafford only played in eight games last season, yet he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns and just five picks. The missed starts broke his long-running ironman streak dating back to 2011, yet he still finished sixth in QBR at 69.6. Keep in mind that over the course of a career with 41,000-plus passing yards and 250-plus touchdowns, he's orchestrated 28 fourth-quarter comebacks and 34 game-winning drives.
Of course, Detroit is in serious trouble again if Stafford can't play. Chase Daniel turns 34 this season, and since 2010, he's attempted just 218 passes with seven touchdowns over 65 appearances.
Provided last year was an anomaly with Stafford's availability though, the Lions will again field one of the NFL's premier players at the position.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
- Blaine Gabbert
Tom Brady suffered some black eyes in a few areas last season.
His completion percentage (60.8), yardage (4,057), yards per attempt (6.6) and touchdowns (24) dipped even with an uptick in attempts, and while he went 12-4, he finished just 17th in QBR at 53.7.
And still.
It's hard not to fall in love with Brady's projected output with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's reunited with Rob Gronkowski and also gets to throw to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard, to name a few.
Yes, he'll be 43 in August and joining a new team for the first time in his career during an odd offseason, but Brady is bound to be Brady, especially as he leans into a strong supporting cast. Tampa Bay also nailed down some quality insurance with former top-10 pick Blaine Gabbert.
7. Green Bay Packers
- Aaron Rodgers
- Jordan Love
While the conversation surrounding the Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love in the first round was fun, Aaron Rodgers is hardly done. He completed 62 percent of his passes last year for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and he went for 300-plus yards four times.
A 50.4 QBR (20th) seems shaky, but we're still talking about a 13-3 record with a trio of game-winning drives despite 36 sacks and a downtrodden wideout group with Davante Adams missing four games.
Love is an incredibly exciting prospect for the future, but Rodgers is still playing at a very high level and has missed time just once over the past six years.
6. Dallas Cowboys
- Dak Prescott
- Andy Dalton
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is embroiled in the most visible contract dispute of any star player right now, and for good reason.
Prescott, who turns 27 in July, has yet to miss a game, and last season, he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He went over the 300-yard mark seven times and even finished fourth in QBR at 70.2.
Funnily enough, Dallas also happened to secure arguably the best backup quarterback in the league with Andy Dalton. This was undoubtedly a luxury signing, but Dalton is a proven winner with playoff experience should the Cowboys need to turn to the bench.
Prescott's play is still impressive, but Dallas limped to 8-8 last year, which explains the wealth of moves around the position—including signing free-agent offensive lineman Cameron Erving and drafting first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb—as the organization looks to capitalize on a gem of a fourth-round find.
5. Houston Texans
- Deshaun Watson
- AJ McCarron
Few do it better than Deshaun Watson.
The Houston Texans' 24-year-old signal-caller diced up defenses to the tune of a 67.3 completion percentage for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last year.
Watson also finished seventh in QBR at 68.7 and tied for the NFL lead with a superb five game-winning drives to beef up his 10-5 resume. While the Texans have been criticized for moves such as dealing away DeAndre Hopkins, it's safe to assume things will work out just fine as long as they're rostering a player of Watson's caliber.
If all else fails, Houston has AJ McCarron behind Watson, and he's been capable in spot duty since 2015, even making a postseason start that year. There's no way to properly lose a player like Watson and keep on ticking at the same rate, but there are worse backup depth charts.
4. New Orleans Saints
- Drew Brees
- Jameis Winston
- Taysom Hill
This could be the last time the New Orleans Saints rank so highly for a long time on this sort of list.
But since 2006, New Orleans has had quite the run with Drew Brees, and that didn't come close to changing in 2019. Brees missed five games, yet he completed 74.3 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns against just four interceptions. The former number fell just shy of his 32 touchdown passes over 15 games in 2018.
Advanced metrics, of course, loved Brees. He landed third in QBR (71.7) and had two game-winning drives on the resume. He comfortably led the Saints to an 8-3 mark as starter, and backup Teddy Bridgewater won five of his own.
Bridgewater is gone, but the Saints made a point to keep Taysom Hill as depth and a potential long-term option. They also added former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston to the mix. Maybe those two duke it out to take over for Brees if he retires next offseason. But for now? They combine for one of the NFL's best backup situations.
3. Baltimore Ravens
- Lamar Jackson
- Robert Griffin III
Onlookers have never really seen anything like what Lamar Jackson accomplished with the Baltimore Ravens last year.
While cruising to a 13-2 mark as starter, Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He was equally lethal on the ground, picking up 1,206 yards and seven scores with 6.9 yards per carry.
Why stop there? Jackson topped all passers with an 81.8 QBR, bested everyone with a 9.0 touchdown percentage, had two game-winning drives and even put up a 91.1 grade at Pro Football Focus for good measure. He also topped Pro Football Reference's approximate value list with a 25, the highest mark by any player since 2006.
Baltimore also rosters former No. 2 pick Robert Griffin III, who fits the current attack schematically, never mind his droves of experience in the league to this point. Jackson is nearly impossible to replace, but it's hard to think of a better backup for the Greg Roman-directed attack.
2. Seattle Seahawks
- Russell Wilson
- Geno Smith
Few teams boast a constant MVP contender like Russell Wilson.
The Seattle Seahawks got more of that elite play from Wilson in 2019. His trend of never missing a game continued again en route to a 66.1 completion percentage and 4,110 yards. His 31 touchdowns marked a third consecutive season of 30-plus scores.
As they always do, advanced numbers tell the tale of Wilson overcoming so-so surroundings. He tied for the league lead with five game-winning drives on the way to an 11-5 record, overcoming a league-leading 48 sacks (tied with Murray and Ryan) and the highest sack percentage of any quarterback with more than 500 attempts.
Wilson doesn't figure to slow down, which is fortunate for the Seahawks, as Geno Smith is the major name of note behind him on the depth chart. The former second-round pick hasn't attempted more than 42 passes in a season since 2014.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chad Henne
The team with Patrick Mahomes tends to default to the top of the list these days.
Mahomes was a regression candidate in 2019 merely because his 2018 numbers were so silly. But there wasn't a major dip to speak of if taking into account the loss of 100 or so attempts because he missed two games.
The Kansas City Chiefs star still completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five picks. He threw for 300-plus yards seven times, averaged 8.3 yards per attempt and finished second to Jackson in QBR at 76.3. His 11-3 mark was a byproduct of the above, and don't forget the playoffs, where he threw for another 901 yards and 10 touchdowns against two picks en route to a Super Bowl victory.
Chad Henne is the only slight ding on the outlook here, as the 34-year-old veteran hasn't attempted more than three passes in a single season since 2014.