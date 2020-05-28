Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The most important position in sports got a dramatic overhaul ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Quarterback was the big talking point in free agency with arguably the best of all time leading the way as Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater and a host of others also dipped into the open market before Joe Burrow kicked off the 2020 draft by joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now it's time to step back, evaluate and rank the quarterback room of all 32 teams. The landing spots stem from quality of the starter before anything else. But quality of depth and schematic fit while working in metrics like QBR and niche—but critical—details like game-winning drives play a role too.

Here's how all 32 team's quarterback situations rank going into the season.