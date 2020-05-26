Dak Prescott and 7 Other NFL Players Whose Contracts Need to Be Redone in 2020

0 of 8

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

One interesting aspect of last year's NFL offseason was the fact that it saw a couple of blockbuster trades at the tail end. The Houston Texans dealt Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks and acquired Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins.

Both deals were struck, at least in part, because Clowney and Tunsil were due to receive hefty new paydays. Clowney played on the franchise tag in 2019 and remains a free agent this offseason. Tunsil just signed a three-year, $66 million extension. Houston and Miami avoided the potential contract drama involved with Clowney and Tunsil, respectively.

This is precisely why trade buzz surrounds New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. The three-year veteran is eligible for a new deal and wants one. If the Jets hope to avoid a holdout or other contract drama, they may need to acquiesce to his wishes or pull the trigger on a trade.

We'll dig into Adams' situation and seven others that need to be resolved in 2020 to prevent potentially ugly negotiations this season or in the near future.