Good, Bad and Strange Ideas for MLB to Experiment with During Fanless Games

0 of 7

Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

Assuming we have a 2020 MLB season, it will be different in a host of ways. The most striking is likely to be the absence of fans at games and the sight of players plying their trade in largely empty stadiums.

While the biggest hurdles to playing ball are about safety and money, the league will also need to figure out how to make games exciting and entertaining without the energy of tens of thousands of live spectators.

Here are seven ideas that have either been floated elsewhere, tried in some form or that we simply came up with, broken down into three categories:

Good: These are things we hope will be implemented and that would undoubtedly improve the fanless game experience.

Bad: These are the opposite of what we just said.

Strange: These are probably too odd or outside-the-box to work but are at least fun to consider.