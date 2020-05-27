Power Ranking All 30 MLB Managers Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 17

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Assuming it eventually happens, the 2020 Major League Baseball season will be unlike any other.

But since the responsibility of calling the shots on the field will still fall to one person in each dugout, we endeavored to rank all 30 managers in MLB right now.

Mind you, assessing how good managers actually are at their jobs is famously tricky. That's in part because they're generally only as good as the players they have to work with, which leads to still another complication: Relatively few of baseball's skippers have proved they can succeed in their current gigs.

Rather than assume any more than we had to, we gave priority to 12 managers who make up the exception to that last rule. The other 18 are a mix of first-timers, guys stuck in thankless jobs, wild cards and veterans with plenty of experience but who are now facing new challenges.

In any case, our rankings were informed by records, accomplishments, strategic know-how and leadership qualities.