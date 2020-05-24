Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Josh Allen's Top Quotes from Tony Romo's TV Show

David Dermer/Associated Press

Three exciting young quarterbacks from the state of New York joined Tony Romo on Sunday's episode of In the Huddle.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, the New York Jets' Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants each discussed their mindsets during the offseason as they try to improve heading into 2020.

Jones mentioned the changes he personally needs to make after his rookie season.

"To me, the biggest thing is taking care of the ball," the 2019 first-round pick said. "As a quarterback, that's priority No. 1. Ball security in the pocket, under pressure and also when I'm out running."

The Giants signal-caller showcased his potential in 2019 with 3,027 passing yards and 24 touchdowns but also had 12 interceptions and a league-high 18 fumbles.

Romo provided some advice from his 13 years in the NFL, including getting two hands on the ball in the pocket as well as holding it like a running back if he's moving around.

Darnold is also looking to improve but praised the decision-making from the Jets front office after drafting Mekhi Beckton with the No. 11 overall pick.

"I'm happy," he said Sunday. "Getting an offensive lineman was a really good decision."

The 22-year-old was sacked 63 times in his first two seasons combined.

Allen also needs to focus on keeping himself safe after developing into one of the top running quarterbacks in the game, although he said he likes the contact.

"You're going to call me crazy but I like to get hit early on," the Bills quarterback said.

He noted the coaching staff would call more designed quarterback runs early in the game so it could help him settle his nerves.

Of course, not everyone enjoys him being hit. The 24-year-old first turned heads with his athleticism during his second start by hurdling a defender:

Former teammate Kyle Williams apparently told him afterwards, "That was pretty cool, don't you ever do that again."

He has at least stayed safe this offseason, playing Call of Duty with Darnold "almost every day."

The quarterbacks are spending the rest of their time studying the playbook as all three look to take a major leap next season.