2020 MLB Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects and Positional Rankings

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    We are just a few weeks away from what will be an abridged, five-round MLB draft starting on June 10.

    With the high school and college seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, MLB teams did not have as much time to see prospects in action this year, adding to the difficulty of what is already a crapshoot drafting process.

    To set the stage for this year's draft class, we've put together a list of the 50 best prospects overall, as well as positional prospect lists for catchers, corner infielders, middle infielders, outfielders, right-handed pitchers and left-handed pitchers.

    Let's get to it.

Top 50 Prospects

    Spencer Torkelson
    Spencer TorkelsonRick Scuteri/Associated Press

    1. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State
    2. OF Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
    3. LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
    4. RHP Emerson Hancock, Georgia
    5. SS Nick Gonzales, New Mexico State
    6. OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)
    7. OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA
    8. LHP Reid Detmers, Louisville
    9. RHP Max Meyer, Minnesota
    10. OF Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
    11. RHP Mick Abel, Jesuit HS (Ore.)
    12. RHP Jared Kelley, Refugio HS (Texas)
    13. RHP Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)
    14. OF Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)
    15. SS Ed Howard, Mount Carmel HS (Ill.)
    16. C Patrick Bailey, NC State
    17. OF Robert Hassell, Independence HS (Tenn.)
    18. LHP Garrett Crochet, Tennessee
    19. RHP Cade Cavalli, Oklahoma
    20. C Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (Calif.)
    21. RHP Cole Wilcox, Georgia
    22. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
    23. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, South Carolina
    24. RHP Bobby Miller, Louisville
    25. RHP J.T. Ginn, Mississippi State
    26. SS Casey Martin, Arkansas
    27. RHP Bryce Jarvis, Duke
    28. RHP Chris McMahon, Miami
    29. RHP Tanner Burns, Auburn
    30. RHP Slade Cecconi, Miami
    31. SS Nick Loftin, Baylor
    32. C Dillon Dingler, Ohio State
    33. SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
    34. C Austin Wells, Arizona
    35. RHP Carson Montgomery, Windermere HS (Fla.)
    36. RHP CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
    37. OF Daniel Cabrera, LSU
    38. SS Alika Williams, Arizona State
    39. 3B Jordan Walker, Decatur HS (Ga.)
    40. 1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina
    41. RHP/SS Masyn Winn, Kingwood HS (Texas)
    42. 2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
    43. C Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (Texas)
    44. LHP Jared Shuster, Wake Forest
    45. RHP Jared Jones, La Mirada HS (Calif.)
    46. RHP Cole Henry, LSU
    47. SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)
    48. OF Dylan Crews, Lake Mary HS (Fla.)
    49. 3B Gage Workman, Arizona State
    50. LHP Dax Fulton, Mustang HS (Okla.)

Catchers

    Patrick Bailey
    Patrick BaileyBen McKeown/Associated Press

    Top 10

    1. Patrick Bailey, NC State
    2. Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (Calif.)
    3. Dillon Dingler, Ohio State
    4. Austin Wells, Arizona
    5. Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (Texas)
    6. Kevin Parada, Loyola HS (Calif.)
    7. Jackson Miller, Mitchell HS (Fla.)
    8. Corey Collins, North Gwinnett HS (Ga.)
    9. Daniel Susac, Jesuit HS (Calif.)
    10. Casey Opitz, Arkansas

                     

    Most MLB-Ready: Bailey

    Best Athlete: Dingler

    Highest Ceiling: Soderstrom

    Most Helium: Dingler

    Sleeper Candidate: Zavier Warren, Central Michigan

    Biggest Risk: Collins

    Best Hit: Soderstrom

    Best Power: Wells

    Best Speed: Dingler

    Best Arm: Romo

    Best Defense: Romo

Corner Infielders

    Spencer Torkelson
    Spencer TorkelsonRick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Top 15

    1. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State
    2. 3B Jordan Walker, Decatur HS (Ga.)
    3. 1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina
    4. 3B Gage Workman, Arizona State
    5. 3B Drew Bowser, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
    6. 1B Blaze Jordan, DeSoto Central HS (Miss.)
    7. 3B Colt Keith, Biloxi HS (Miss.)
    8. 3B Casey Schmitt, San Diego State
    9. 3B Yohandy Morales, Braddock HS (Fla.)
    10. 3B Coby Mayo, Stoneman Douglas HS (Fla.)
    11. 3B Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss
    12. 3B Cayden Wallace, Greenbrier HS (Ark.)
    13. 1B Alec Burleson, East Carolina
    14. 3B A.J. Vukovich, East Troy HS (Wis.)
    15. 1B Alex Toral, Miami

                    

    Most MLB-Ready: Torkelson

    Best Athlete: Keith

    Highest Ceiling: Torkelson

    Most Helium: Keenan

    Sleeper Candidate: Jamal O'Guinn, USC

    Biggest Risk: Jordan

    Best Hit: Torkelson

    Best Power: Torkelson

    Best Speed: Wallace

    Best Arm: Schmitt

    Best Defense: Workman

Middle Infielders

    Nick Gonzales
    Nick GonzalesStephen Brashear/Associated Press

    Top 15

    1. SS Nick Gonzales, New Mexico State
    2. SS Ed Howard, Mount Carmel HS (Ill.)
    3. SS Casey Martin, Arkansas
    4. SS Nick Loftin, Baylor
    6. SS Alika Williams, Arizona State
    5. SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
    7. 2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
    8. SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)
    9. SS Freddy Zamora, Miami
    10. SS Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss
    11. SS Milan Tolentino, Santa Margarita HS (Calif.)
    12. SS Hayden Cantrelle, Louisiana-Lafayette
    13. 2B Nick Yorke, Archbishop Mitty HS (Calif.)
    14. SS Luke Waddell, Georgia Tech
    15. SS Jimmy Glowenke, Dallas Baptist

                  

    Most MLB-Ready: Gonzales

    Best Athlete: Martin

    Highest Ceiling: Howard

    Most Helium: Tucker

    Sleeper Candidate: Trei Cruz, Rice

    Biggest Risk: Yorke

    Best Hit: Gonzales

    Best Power: Westburg

    Best Speed: Martin

    Best Arm: Tolentino

    Best Defense: Howard

Outfielders

    Austin Martin
    Austin MartinRick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Top 15

    1. Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
    2. Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)
    3. Garrett Mitchell, UCLA
    4. Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
    5. Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)
    6. Robert Hassell, Independence HS (Tenn.)
    7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
    8. Daniel Cabrera, LSU
    9. Dylan Crews, Lake Mary HS (Fla.)
    10. Isaiah Greene, Corona HS (Calif.)
    11. Chase Davis, Franklin HS (Calif.)
    12. Enrique Bradfield, American Heritage HS (Fla.)
    13. Petey Halpin, St. Francis HS (Calif.)
    14. Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M
    15. David Calabrese, St. Elizabeth Catholic HS (Ontario)

                   

    Most MLB-Ready: Martin

    Best Athlete: Mitchell

    Highest Ceiling: Veen

    Most Helium: Veen

    Sleeper Candidate: Hudson Haskin, Tulane

    Biggest Risk: Crews

    Best Hit: Martin

    Best Power: Hendrick

    Best Speed: Bradfield

    Best Arm: Davis

    Best Defense: Crow-Armstrong

Right-Handed Pitchers

    Emerson Hancock
    Emerson HancockButch Dill/Associated Press

    Top 20

    1. Emerson Hancock, Georgia
    2. Max Meyer, Minnesota
    3. Mick Abel, Jesuit HS (Ore.)
    4. Jared Kelley, Refugio HS (Texas)
    5. Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)
    6. Cade Cavalli, Oklahoma
    7. Cole Wilcox, Georgia
    8. Carmen Mlodzinski, South Carolina
    9. Bobby Miller, Louisville
    10. J.T. Ginn, Mississippi State
    11. Bryce Jarvis, Duke
    12. Chris McMahon, Miami
    13. Tanner Burns, Auburn
    14. Slade Cecconi, Miami
    15. Carson Montgomery, Windermere HS (Fla.)
    16. CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
    17. Masyn Winn, Kingwood HS (Texas)
    18. Jared Jones, La Mirada HS (Calif.)
    19. Cole Henry, LSU
    20. Alex Santos, Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.)

                    

    Most MLB-Ready: Burns

    Highest Ceiling: Hancock

    Most Helium: Jarvis

    Sleeper Candidate: Justin Lange, Llano HS (Texas)

    Biggest Risk: Cam Brown, Flower Mound HS (Texas)

    Best Command: Hancock

    Best Velocity: Joe Boyle, Notre Dame

    Best Curveball: Bitsko

    Best Slider: Meyer

    Best Changeup: Ben Hernandez, De La Salle HS (Ill.)

Left-Handed Pitchers

    Asa Lacy
    Asa LacySam Craft/Associated Press

    Top 15

    1. Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
    2. Reid Detmers, Louisville
    3. Garrett Crochet, Tennessee
    4. Jared Shuster, Wake Forest
    5. Dax Fulton, Mustang HS (Okla.)
    6. Burl Carraway, Dallas Baptist
    7. Seth Lonsway, Ohio State
    8. Logan Allen, FIU
    9. Jake Eder, Vanderbilt
    10. Kyle Harrison, De La Salle HS (Calif.)
    11. Ricky Tiedemann, Lakewood HS (Calif.)
    12. Sam Weatherly, Clemson
    13. Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech
    14. Nick Swiney, NC State
    15. Timmy Manning, Cardinal Gibbons HS (Fla.)

                  

    Most MLB-Ready: Detmers

    Highest Ceiling: Lacy

    Most Helium: Shuster

    Sleeper Candidate: Luke Little, San Jacinto JC

    Biggest Risk: Manning

    Best Command: Detmers

    Best Velocity: Crochet

    Best Curveball: Lonsway

    Best Slider: Lacy

    Best Changeup: Shuster