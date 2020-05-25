2020 MLB Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects and Positional RankingsMay 25, 2020
2020 MLB Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects and Positional Rankings
We are just a few weeks away from what will be an abridged, five-round MLB draft starting on June 10.
With the high school and college seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, MLB teams did not have as much time to see prospects in action this year, adding to the difficulty of what is already a crapshoot drafting process.
To set the stage for this year's draft class, we've put together a list of the 50 best prospects overall, as well as positional prospect lists for catchers, corner infielders, middle infielders, outfielders, right-handed pitchers and left-handed pitchers.
Let's get to it.
Top 50 Prospects
1. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State
2. OF Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
3. LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
4. RHP Emerson Hancock, Georgia
5. SS Nick Gonzales, New Mexico State
6. OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)
7. OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA
8. LHP Reid Detmers, Louisville
9. RHP Max Meyer, Minnesota
10. OF Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
11. RHP Mick Abel, Jesuit HS (Ore.)
12. RHP Jared Kelley, Refugio HS (Texas)
13. RHP Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)
14. OF Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)
15. SS Ed Howard, Mount Carmel HS (Ill.)
16. C Patrick Bailey, NC State
17. OF Robert Hassell, Independence HS (Tenn.)
18. LHP Garrett Crochet, Tennessee
19. RHP Cade Cavalli, Oklahoma
20. C Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (Calif.)
21. RHP Cole Wilcox, Georgia
22. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
23. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, South Carolina
24. RHP Bobby Miller, Louisville
25. RHP J.T. Ginn, Mississippi State
26. SS Casey Martin, Arkansas
27. RHP Bryce Jarvis, Duke
28. RHP Chris McMahon, Miami
29. RHP Tanner Burns, Auburn
30. RHP Slade Cecconi, Miami
31. SS Nick Loftin, Baylor
32. C Dillon Dingler, Ohio State
33. SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
34. C Austin Wells, Arizona
35. RHP Carson Montgomery, Windermere HS (Fla.)
36. RHP CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
37. OF Daniel Cabrera, LSU
38. SS Alika Williams, Arizona State
39. 3B Jordan Walker, Decatur HS (Ga.)
40. 1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina
41. RHP/SS Masyn Winn, Kingwood HS (Texas)
42. 2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
43. C Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (Texas)
44. LHP Jared Shuster, Wake Forest
45. RHP Jared Jones, La Mirada HS (Calif.)
46. RHP Cole Henry, LSU
47. SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)
48. OF Dylan Crews, Lake Mary HS (Fla.)
49. 3B Gage Workman, Arizona State
50. LHP Dax Fulton, Mustang HS (Okla.)
Catchers
Top 10
1. Patrick Bailey, NC State
2. Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (Calif.)
3. Dillon Dingler, Ohio State
4. Austin Wells, Arizona
5. Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (Texas)
6. Kevin Parada, Loyola HS (Calif.)
7. Jackson Miller, Mitchell HS (Fla.)
8. Corey Collins, North Gwinnett HS (Ga.)
9. Daniel Susac, Jesuit HS (Calif.)
10. Casey Opitz, Arkansas
Most MLB-Ready: Bailey
Best Athlete: Dingler
Highest Ceiling: Soderstrom
Most Helium: Dingler
Sleeper Candidate: Zavier Warren, Central Michigan
Biggest Risk: Collins
Best Hit: Soderstrom
Best Power: Wells
Best Speed: Dingler
Best Arm: Romo
Best Defense: Romo
Corner Infielders
Top 15
1. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State
2. 3B Jordan Walker, Decatur HS (Ga.)
3. 1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina
4. 3B Gage Workman, Arizona State
5. 3B Drew Bowser, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
6. 1B Blaze Jordan, DeSoto Central HS (Miss.)
7. 3B Colt Keith, Biloxi HS (Miss.)
8. 3B Casey Schmitt, San Diego State
9. 3B Yohandy Morales, Braddock HS (Fla.)
10. 3B Coby Mayo, Stoneman Douglas HS (Fla.)
11. 3B Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss
12. 3B Cayden Wallace, Greenbrier HS (Ark.)
13. 1B Alec Burleson, East Carolina
14. 3B A.J. Vukovich, East Troy HS (Wis.)
15. 1B Alex Toral, Miami
Most MLB-Ready: Torkelson
Best Athlete: Keith
Highest Ceiling: Torkelson
Most Helium: Keenan
Sleeper Candidate: Jamal O'Guinn, USC
Biggest Risk: Jordan
Best Hit: Torkelson
Best Power: Torkelson
Best Speed: Wallace
Best Arm: Schmitt
Best Defense: Workman
Middle Infielders
Top 15
1. SS Nick Gonzales, New Mexico State
2. SS Ed Howard, Mount Carmel HS (Ill.)
3. SS Casey Martin, Arkansas
4. SS Nick Loftin, Baylor
6. SS Alika Williams, Arizona State
5. SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
7. 2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
8. SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)
9. SS Freddy Zamora, Miami
10. SS Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss
11. SS Milan Tolentino, Santa Margarita HS (Calif.)
12. SS Hayden Cantrelle, Louisiana-Lafayette
13. 2B Nick Yorke, Archbishop Mitty HS (Calif.)
14. SS Luke Waddell, Georgia Tech
15. SS Jimmy Glowenke, Dallas Baptist
Most MLB-Ready: Gonzales
Best Athlete: Martin
Highest Ceiling: Howard
Most Helium: Tucker
Sleeper Candidate: Trei Cruz, Rice
Biggest Risk: Yorke
Best Hit: Gonzales
Best Power: Westburg
Best Speed: Martin
Best Arm: Tolentino
Best Defense: Howard
Outfielders
Top 15
1. Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
2. Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)
3. Garrett Mitchell, UCLA
4. Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
5. Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)
6. Robert Hassell, Independence HS (Tenn.)
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
8. Daniel Cabrera, LSU
9. Dylan Crews, Lake Mary HS (Fla.)
10. Isaiah Greene, Corona HS (Calif.)
11. Chase Davis, Franklin HS (Calif.)
12. Enrique Bradfield, American Heritage HS (Fla.)
13. Petey Halpin, St. Francis HS (Calif.)
14. Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M
15. David Calabrese, St. Elizabeth Catholic HS (Ontario)
Most MLB-Ready: Martin
Best Athlete: Mitchell
Highest Ceiling: Veen
Most Helium: Veen
Sleeper Candidate: Hudson Haskin, Tulane
Biggest Risk: Crews
Best Hit: Martin
Best Power: Hendrick
Best Speed: Bradfield
Best Arm: Davis
Best Defense: Crow-Armstrong
Right-Handed Pitchers
Top 20
1. Emerson Hancock, Georgia
2. Max Meyer, Minnesota
3. Mick Abel, Jesuit HS (Ore.)
4. Jared Kelley, Refugio HS (Texas)
5. Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)
6. Cade Cavalli, Oklahoma
7. Cole Wilcox, Georgia
8. Carmen Mlodzinski, South Carolina
9. Bobby Miller, Louisville
10. J.T. Ginn, Mississippi State
11. Bryce Jarvis, Duke
12. Chris McMahon, Miami
13. Tanner Burns, Auburn
14. Slade Cecconi, Miami
15. Carson Montgomery, Windermere HS (Fla.)
16. CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
17. Masyn Winn, Kingwood HS (Texas)
18. Jared Jones, La Mirada HS (Calif.)
19. Cole Henry, LSU
20. Alex Santos, Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.)
Most MLB-Ready: Burns
Highest Ceiling: Hancock
Most Helium: Jarvis
Sleeper Candidate: Justin Lange, Llano HS (Texas)
Biggest Risk: Cam Brown, Flower Mound HS (Texas)
Best Command: Hancock
Best Velocity: Joe Boyle, Notre Dame
Best Curveball: Bitsko
Best Slider: Meyer
Best Changeup: Ben Hernandez, De La Salle HS (Ill.)
Left-Handed Pitchers
Top 15
1. Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
2. Reid Detmers, Louisville
3. Garrett Crochet, Tennessee
4. Jared Shuster, Wake Forest
5. Dax Fulton, Mustang HS (Okla.)
6. Burl Carraway, Dallas Baptist
7. Seth Lonsway, Ohio State
8. Logan Allen, FIU
9. Jake Eder, Vanderbilt
10. Kyle Harrison, De La Salle HS (Calif.)
11. Ricky Tiedemann, Lakewood HS (Calif.)
12. Sam Weatherly, Clemson
13. Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech
14. Nick Swiney, NC State
15. Timmy Manning, Cardinal Gibbons HS (Fla.)
Most MLB-Ready: Detmers
Highest Ceiling: Lacy
Most Helium: Shuster
Sleeper Candidate: Luke Little, San Jacinto JC
Biggest Risk: Manning
Best Command: Detmers
Best Velocity: Crochet
Best Curveball: Lonsway
Best Slider: Lacy
Best Changeup: Shuster