2020 MLB Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects and Positional Rankings

0 of 7

Sam Craft/Associated Press

We are just a few weeks away from what will be an abridged, five-round MLB draft starting on June 10.

With the high school and college seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, MLB teams did not have as much time to see prospects in action this year, adding to the difficulty of what is already a crapshoot drafting process.

To set the stage for this year's draft class, we've put together a list of the 50 best prospects overall, as well as positional prospect lists for catchers, corner infielders, middle infielders, outfielders, right-handed pitchers and left-handed pitchers.

Let's get to it.