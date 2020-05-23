Report: MLB Prepared to Offer MLBPA Compromise over Revenue Sharing

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2020

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: A detail of baseballs is seen through netting of a basket during Game One of the 2009 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Team owners from MLB are willing to move from a 50-50 revenue split with players and will propose a compromise to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien.

"Meanwhile, the union is expected to propose a plan that allows players to receive their prorated salaries based on the number of games played, which was part of an agreement between the two sides finalized March 26," Garfien wrote. "But a certain amount of money would be deferred to future years to help reduce the owners' expenses for the 2020 season."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

