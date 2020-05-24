MLB Draft 2020: Full 1st-Round Order, Schedule and Predictions for Top Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Just over two weeks from the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft has all 30 teams finalizing their plans for the five-round event.

Normally, this would be the time of year when teams would be deep into scouting college baseball conference tournaments and the last remaining games on the high school calendar.

This year, though, all high school and college games were stopped in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft format has been dramatically altered, with just five rounds spread out over two days and limited bonus pool money available for teams to spend on talent.

Given the uncertainty around MLB's financial structure with no games being played, teams could be more conservative than ever in the draft with many players considered "easy" signs getting selected.

2020 MLB Draft Order

1. Detroit Tigers

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Miami Marlins

4. Kansas City Royals

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Seattle Mariners

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

8. San Diego Padres

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Cincinnati Reds

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Texas Rangers

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16. Chicago Cubs

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. New York Mets

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Washington Nationals

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Tampa Bay Rays

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Minnesota Twins

28. New York Yankees

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

30. Baltimore Orioles

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

32. Kansas City Royals

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

34. San Diego Padres

35. Colorado Rockies

36. Cleveland Indians

37. Tampa Bay Rays (via St. Louis Cardinals)

2020 MLB Draft Schedule

Wednesday, June 10: Round 1 (picks 1-37) at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 11: Rounds 2-5 at 5 p.m. ET

Watch: MLB Network

Fastest to Majors: Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

The battle for the No. 1 pick could come down to Vanderbilt's Austin Martin and Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.

Torkelson has a little more flash to his game, particularly as a hitter. He led the nation with 25 homers as a freshman in 2018 and followed that up with a Pac-12 high 23 last year.

Martin can't match Torkelson in the power department, but he's a better all-around hitter with an approach that should allow him to post high batting average and on-base totals.

What really separates Martin from Torkelson is positional value. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa noted the Vanderbilt star could be a shortstop in the big leagues. He moved from third base to center field this season.

Given Martin's natural speed and overall instincts, he could end up as an above-average center fielder. Combine that with an advanced hit tool and it shouldn't take more than one full year in the minors before the 21-year-old is ready to contribute to his MLB team as the No. 1 or 2 hitter.

Best Tool: Spencer Torkelson (Power)

Despite being limited to first base, the reason Torkelson is in the mix to go No. 1 overall to the Detroit Tigers is because of his prodigious power.

Speaking to MLB.com's Jim Callis, one National League scouting director went so far as to say he would feel comfortable starting Torkelson in the big leagues right out of the draft:

"Torkelson is as Major League-ready as any player I've ever seen in my entire life with his bat. If you want to take him and put him in the Major Leagues right away like Bob Horner, you could. Everything he does in the batter's box is elite: his ability to take pitches, to walk, to hit for power, to hit for average. It's like watching a Major League player in college. He's as good a hitter as I've ever seen. Torkelson is like watching a No. 4 hitter on a Major League team in college."

Having power alone won't get any player to MLB, which is why Torkelson's overall hitting ability makes him so intriguing. He displayed great patience at Arizona State with more walks (110) than strikeouts (104) in 129 career games.

There's an argument to be made that because Torkelson has to play first base, he could zoom right through the minors. He's not an elite defensive player, but the hit and power tools are going to be his calling card as a professional.

Best High School Player: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (FL)

If Zac Veen had a longer track record of sustained success, it's possible he could be competing with Martin and Torkelson for the top spot in this class.

Per MLB.com, Veen has been compared to reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger and former Houston Astros top prospect Kyle Tucker:

"Veen has the kind of left-handed swing that scouts can dream on, all coming from a projectable 6-foot-4 frame that can definitely add strength. He's more hit over power in games with excellent bat speed, especially because he utilizes a spread out stance, but he'll show off big-time power in batting practice when he stands more upright and creates leverage, showing the ability to loft the ball consistently."

Veen will likely end up as a right fielder, which puts more emphasis on his bat if he will develop into a star. The 18-year-old has the kind of body that will let him add more power in the future without sacrificing any of his athleticism.

The development trajectory for Veen could take longer than normal for him because of his late rise as a prospect last summer and having not played organized games in high school since March.

If Veen gets the proper coaching and development from an MLB team, he could develop into an All-Star player.