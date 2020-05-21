Report: Cardinals, White Sox, Twins Commit to Playing Employees Through June

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is still without a date to begin the 2020 season, but the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals are among the clubs committed to financially supporting employees through at least June 30 regardless.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported:

The Athletic's Dan Connolly also provided an update on how the Baltimore Orioles are handling employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues:

The Philadelphia Phillies took it one step further by ensuring employees' jobs through October, while the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies are indefinitely paying employees their full salaries:

MLB's Opening Day was originally meant for March 26, but the league announced the cancellation of spring training and delay of Opening Day on March 12.

Rosenthal reported April 19 that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had suspended uniform employee contracts, giving each club the choice to furlough or enact pay reductions.

Chicago Cubs employees had their pay cut but were guaranteed employment through June, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday:

Elsewhere in the National League Central, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates furloughed "about 20 percent of the organization's employees for an undetermined amount of time starting on June 1."

Mackey also noted the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays as clubs that have already furloughed employees.

Also on Thursday, the MLB Players Association presented its proposal to the league as the two sides continue negotiations toward being able to play the 2020 season:

In terms of pay cuts, players such as Rays ace Blake Snell and Phillies All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper publicly opposed MLB's proposed revenue-sharing plan last week.