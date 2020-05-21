Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reacts to NFL's Onside Kick Change Proposal on Twitter

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL has proposed replacing onside kicks with the option to maintain possession through a 4th-and-15 attempt twice per game.

That was music to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ears:

The Chiefs executed a 3rd-and-15 while down 20-10 to the San Francisco 49ers with nearly seven minutes left in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill to spark 21 unanswered points and a 31-20 Kansas City victory:

Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl LIV MVP, has solidified a reputation for his perhaps unparalleled big-play ability in just two full years as Kansas City's starting quarterback.

With the likes of Hill, Mecole Harman, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins at Mahomes' disposal, it's hard to pinpoint a team that could benefit more from this proposed rule change than the Chiefs.

The onside kick was previously adjusted in 2018, demanding teams line up five players on either side of the ball and diminishing the likelihood of onside recovery. Under that new rule, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, teams recovered just five of 79 onside kick attempts during the 2018 season.