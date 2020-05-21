Tom Brady Documentary 'Man in the Arena' Announced for 2021 Release by ESPN

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Following ESPN's success with The Last Dance, the network is set to release another documentary series about a player who has dominated his sport: Tom Brady.

Brady narrated a trailer for Man in the Arena, which will be released in 2021:

The nine-episode series will feature firsthand accounts from the veteran quarterback as he discusses his entire career, according to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline.



