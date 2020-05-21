Tom Brady Documentary 'Man in the Arena' Announced for 2021 Release by ESPN

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the NFC South “is turning into Quarterback South.” Tom Brady's arrival has raised the stakes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Following ESPN's success with The Last Dance, the network is set to release another documentary series about a player who has dominated his sport: Tom Brady.

Brady narrated a trailer for Man in the Arena, which will be released in 2021:

The nine-episode series will feature firsthand accounts from the veteran quarterback as he discusses his entire career, according to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

