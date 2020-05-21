DeAndre Baker Suing Quinton Dunbar's Lawyer for Libel, Slander over Tweets

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Patrick Patel, an attorney for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, said Wednesday his client is planning to file a lawsuit against Michael Grieco, an attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, because of a Twitter post relating to an alleged armed robbery last week in which both men have been charged.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported the news.

Grieco posted a text message he said provided evidence Dunbar wasn't involved in the crime:

"Baker is going to immediately file a lawsuit against Grieco for libel and slander—making everybody believe that Baker is in that picture because his name is in the text," Patel told Schwartz.

