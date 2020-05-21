DeAndre Baker Suing Quinton Dunbar's Lawyer for Libel, Slander over Tweets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants looks on during second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Patrick Patel, an attorney for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, said Wednesday his client is planning to file a lawsuit against Michael Grieco, an attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, because of a Twitter post relating to an alleged armed robbery last week in which both men have been charged. 

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported the news.

Grieco posted a text message he said provided evidence Dunbar wasn't involved in the crime:

"Baker is going to immediately file a lawsuit against Grieco for libel and slander—making everybody believe that Baker is in that picture because his name is in the text," Patel told Schwartz.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Doing the 2001 NFL Draft

    Brees, LT, Vick. We re-drafted the star-studded class of 2001

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Doing the 2001 NFL Draft

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    If Big Ben Is Back, So Are the Steelers

    @GDavenport on why Roethlisberger transforms Pittsburgh into legit AFC contenders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    If Big Ben Is Back, So Are the Steelers

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Josh Gordon Wants NFL Return

    Free-agent WR is expected to apply for reinstatement soon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Josh Gordon Wants NFL Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Marv Lewis Sounds Off on NFL

    Ex-Bengals HC was offended by proposal of draft-pick incentives for minority hires: ‘It was like having Jim Crow laws’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Marv Lewis Sounds Off on NFL

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report