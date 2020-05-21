Jon Robinson: Derrick Henry Contract Talks Continue, Looking for 'Common Ground'

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Derrick Henry has already signed his franchise tender for the 2020 season, but the Tennessee Titans are hopeful to keep their Pro Bowl running back for years to come.

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said they are hoping to find "common ground" in contract talks with Henry.

Henry signed his one-year contract worth $10.28 million on April 2, but negotiations with the Titans about a long-term deal can continue through July 15. His salary will rank fifth among all running backs in 2020, per Over the Cap.

Rather than let Henry test free agency, Tennessee placed the franchise tag on the 26-year-old in March. He would seem to be operating from a position of power after leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns last season.

Henry was also crucial to the Titans' postseason run in 2019. He set an NFL record for most rushing yards by any player through their first four playoff games (561) and became the first running back in NFL history to surpass 170 yards in consecutive playoff games.

Tennessee advanced to the AFC Championship Game last season for the first time since 2002.