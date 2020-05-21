Jon Robinson: Derrick Henry Contract Talks Continue, Looking for 'Common Ground'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Derrick Henry has already signed his franchise tender for the 2020 season, but the Tennessee Titans are hopeful to keep their Pro Bowl running back for years to come. 

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said they are hoping to find "common ground" in contract talks with Henry.

Henry signed his one-year contract worth $10.28 million on April 2, but negotiations with the Titans about a long-term deal can continue through July 15. His salary will rank fifth among all running backs in 2020, per Over the Cap.

Rather than let Henry test free agency, Tennessee placed the franchise tag on the 26-year-old in March. He would seem to be operating from a position of power after leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns last season. 

Henry was also crucial to the Titans' postseason run in 2019. He set an NFL record for most rushing yards by any player through their first four playoff games (561) and became the first running back in NFL history to surpass 170 yards in consecutive playoff games. 

Tennessee advanced to the AFC Championship Game last season for the first time since 2002. 

Video Play Button

Related

    How Jon Robinson Once Beefed Up At The Combine

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    How Jon Robinson Once Beefed Up At The Combine

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Report: Josh Gordon Wants NFL Return

    Free-agent WR is expected to apply for reinstatement soon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Josh Gordon Wants NFL Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Betting Picks for Capital One’s the Match ⛳

    • Picks and props for Tiger-Phil-Tom-Peyton • Expert analysis and course breakdown • Special guest: Happy Gilmore’s caddie

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Betting Picks for Capital One’s the Match ⛳

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    A.J. Brown: 'Sky Is the Limit'

    Titans WR is aiming for more in 2020 after a strong rookie season: 'Going to keep learning each and every day'

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    A.J. Brown: 'Sky Is the Limit'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report