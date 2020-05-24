Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Distraction for 2020

0 of 32

Now that we're past the 2020 NFL draft and flurry of free-agency signings, it's fun for fans to imagine what their favorite teams will look like this season. Hyped free-agent additions, rookies and trade acquisitions all have the potential to bolster their respective squads.

However, potential doesn't equal production, and a few key distractions can ensure it never does. The Cleveland Browns found that out the hard way in 2019.

The Browns "won" the offseason with additions like Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt, but they stumbled in the regular season due to a lack of chemistry and an ill-prepared coaching staff.

The distraction of expectations derailed the Browns last season, and it could do so for a different squad in 2020. Other issues such as retirement questions, coaching hot seats and contract disputes can be equally detrimental to a team's focus and chemistry.

Here, we'll examine each team's biggest potential distraction for 2020.