Lions' Matthew Stafford Thinks Offense Can Improve in Darrell Bevell's 2nd Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford's promising start with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in 2019 came to an abrupt end after eight games due to a back injury, but the Detroit Lions quarterback is optimistic about what the offense can do next season.  

Speaking to Tim Twentyman of Lions.com, Stafford addressed his confidence level entering the second year working with Bevell:

"We want to be a great offense, and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page pulling in the same direction. I think we've got that. Hopefully we can continue to grow and get better in year two. ... It doesn't hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in."

      

