Francisco Rodriguez Attempting MLB Comeback at Age 38; Out of League Since 2017

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Francisco Rodriguez hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017, but the 38-year-old is planning an MLB return.

"That is the goal," he said in an Instagram Live interview with Venezuelan journalist Guillermo Arcay, via Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. "In spite of the fact that I'm seen as being advanced in age, that is the goal. The injuries and the ups and downs have slowed me down. But I have the conviction, the hunger and I am completely sure I can accomplish it.

Rodriguez had a 2.86 ERA across 16 years, was a six-time All-Star and was twice named the top reliever in his league. His 437 career saves rank fourth in MLB history, and he still holds the record for most saves in a single season with 62 (2008).

However, the veteran struggled in 2017, finishing the season with a 7.82 ERA in 25.1 innings with the Detroit Tigers before being released. He signed contracts with the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies but didn't make the major league clubs.

Despite his struggles, K-Rod has continued to compete in professional baseball while trying to get back to The Show.

The Venezuela native spent 2018 with the independent Long Island Ducks, appearing in 44 games. Last season, he pitched 8.1 innings for Acereros de Monclova, a Triple-A team in the Mexican League.

He refuses to quit on his comeback, although he acknowledges it will be difficult.

"As long as I have that conviction, as long as I have that flame, I'm going to keep trying. And I know that I'm going to do it," Rodriguez said. "But you must remember that I've been out a long time. I have a name, some numbers and a pedigree, but that doesn't assure me anything. I have to show that I am healthy and able to help a team."