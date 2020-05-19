NFL Owners Prohibit Blocking Assistants from Interviewing for OC, DC Jobs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL teams voted to approve a resolution that will prevent teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions.

The vote, per Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated, also prohibits contracts from including right-to-match clauses or compensation requirements if an assistant leaves for a coordinator job.

Teams were previously able to block assistants from interviewing for positions that could be deemed "lateral moves," and assistant-to-coordinator transitions previously fell under that umbrella. NFL teams are not allowed to prohibit assistants from interviewing for head coaching positions.

Coordinators will still not be allowed to leave their team for another NFL coordinator position without seeking permission.

