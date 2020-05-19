NFL Owners Prohibit Blocking Assistants from Interviewing for OC, DC Jobs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL teams voted to approve a resolution that will prevent teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions.

The vote, per Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated, also prohibits contracts from including right-to-match clauses or compensation requirements if an assistant leaves for a coordinator job. 

Teams were previously able to block assistants from interviewing for positions that could be deemed "lateral moves," and assistant-to-coordinator transitions previously fell under that umbrella. NFL teams are not allowed to prohibit assistants from interviewing for head coaching positions. 

Coordinators will still not be allowed to leave their team for another NFL coordinator position without seeking permission. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

