7 Under-the-Radar NFL Breakout Candidates in 2020

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The wide-sweeping optimism for NFL teams before the season starts extends to players too.

Breakout candidates share similar traits with teams: They've shown signs of promise, the on-paper outlook is good because of upgrades and continued development suggests a big breakout could happen.

Interestingly, there are many candidates outside of the usual suspects. Under-the-radar breakouts don't include high-profile quarterbacks and may even be overshadowed by teammates.

The following names are some of the lesser-known breakout candidates to watch for in 2020.