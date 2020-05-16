Former Raiders DB Rodger Bird Dies at Age 76

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 17, 2020

Fans watch from a general view of Oakland Alameda County Coliseum during the first half of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Rodger Bird, an All-SEC tailback at the University of Kentucky and former Oakland Raiders defensive back, died Saturday at age 76.

"The Raiders Family is saddened to learn of the passing of Rodger Bird," the Raiders said in a team statement. "A standout at Kentucky, Bird was drafted by the Raiders in 1966 and played three seasons as a defensive back and returner for the Silver and Black. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with the Bird family at this time."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

