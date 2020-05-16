Former Raiders DB Rodger Bird Dies at Age 76

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Rodger Bird, an All-SEC tailback at the University of Kentucky and former Oakland Raiders defensive back, died Saturday at age 76.

"The Raiders Family is saddened to learn of the passing of Rodger Bird," the Raiders said in a team statement. "A standout at Kentucky, Bird was drafted by the Raiders in 1966 and played three seasons as a defensive back and returner for the Silver and Black. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with the Bird family at this time."

