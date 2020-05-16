Alex Cora on Managing After Sign-Stealing: 'Maybe I Want to Do Something Else'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested Friday on Twitter that he may not be interested in returning to managing.

In response to a Twitter user telling him that his "managing days are over," Cora responded: "Maybe I want to do something else."

Cora spent two seasons as manager of the Red Sox and led them to a World Series win in 2018, but he was fired in January because of his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal when he was their bench coach in 2017.

Cora is suspended through the 2020 season because of his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but MLB deemed he was not responsible for the Red Sox's 2018 sign-stealing scandal and received no further punishment.

Instead, MLB suspended advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins for the 2020 season and stripped Boston of a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

Because of that, Cora could return to managing as soon as 2021. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com noted there is some belief that the Red Sox could bring Cora back in 2021 since new manager Ron Roenicke is only under contract through 2020.

Given the fact that Cora went 192-132 in two seasons as the Red Sox's manager and led them to a World Series title, it is only logical that Boston may want to bring him back.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom denied any interest in doing that during an appearance on WEEI (h/t MassLive.com's Christopher Smith) earlier this month, however:

"I understand why people would ask that question. I get that it's kind of an obvious question in the air. But I just want to return to what I said on that day which is the reason that we parted ways with Alex was not because we were presuming any involvement or any guilt in the investigation into the Red Sox. We were reserving judgment on that just like we were asking all our fans to. It was because of what went on in Houston, his role in that and how we felt that impacted his ability to lead our club. All of that obviously is still true. So that's not part of the thought process at all. It's not on our radar."

Following the 2018 sign-stealing scandal, Boston took a big step back last season, going just 84-78 and missing the playoffs. If the 2020 season—which hasn't started yet because of the coronavirus pandemic—does begin at some point, the Red Sox are widely expected to miss the playoffs again because of question marks on their pitching staff.

Boston does have a lot of offensive talent, though, and the ability to improve via free agency and trades, which could make bringing Cora back in 2021 an attractive option.