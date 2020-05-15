Quinton Dunbar's Lawyer Says Victim Letters State DB Not Part of Alleged Robbery

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A lawyer representing Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who has a warrant out from the Miramar, Florida, Police Department for his arrest on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, said that he has letters from alleged victims that claim his client was not involved.

"I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further," Michael Grieco told Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida.

Per the Miramar PD, an arrest warrant is also out for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

All counts stem from an alleged robbery that took place at a Miramar party Wednesday, per the arrest affidavit.

