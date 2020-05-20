B/R NFL Staff Roundtable: Who Would You Rather Have, Mahomes or Lamar?

0 of 8

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On September 28, two of the youngest MVPs in NFL history will meet when Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

It's already one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the 2020 NFL schedule, mainly because the sports world is rightly under the impression that Mahomes-Jackson is in the process of becoming an individual rivalry on a level with Magic-Bird, Federer-Nadal, Ali-Frazier and Brady-Manning.

Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl MVP, while Jackson is coming off possibly the best single-season performance in NFL history—one in which he threw 36 touchdown passes and just six interceptions while ranking sixth in football with 1,206 rushing yards.

One has a larger sample (Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes as the 2018 MVP before again lighting it up in 2019), but the other is 16 months younger (Jackson just turned 23 in January; Mahomes will turn 25 in September).

If we're lucky, the "would you rather" debate involving these two will rage on well into the 2030s, but it's not too early to begin deliberations.

Bleacher Report did just that in an offseason roundtable involving national NFL voices Gary Davenport, Ty Dunne, Mike Freeman, Brad Gagnon, Matt Miller, Brent Sobleski and Mike Tanier. These are the results.