Each NFL Division's Biggest 2020 Offseason Winner

Tim Warner/Getty Images

With the bulk of NFL free agency out of the way and the dust firmly settled on the draft, the full picture of what teams have done to improve has come into focus.

While it's easy to focus in on both things as singular events, the truth is teams use the two in tandem to improve the roster in both the short and long term. In essence, the strategy in one informs the other.

So while some teams struck out in free agency, they made up for it in the draft and vice versa. With a more complete picture, it's a good time to pick some "winners" of the offseason.

Some disclaimers are in order, though. "Winning" the offseason is not the same as hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. It's about acknowledging the teams who got better on paper.

Many "offseason winners" in the past have floundered. Some have cashed in on the success. So when we talk about offseason winners, we are purely talking about teams who should be improved from their former selves. In both the present and the future, these teams should have better footing in their respective divisions thanks to what they did in the offseason.