Ranking the 7 Best Active NFL Players to Never Win a Super Bowl

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Some of the best NFL players, who may go to the Hall of Fame, don't have a Super Bowl title on their resumes. Thanks to longevity, a handful of the top stars still have a chance at a Lombardi Trophy.

Going into the 2020 campaign, seven players stand out among the rest as the most accomplished in the league without a championship victory.

We've identified those veterans based on career accolades, including leaders in stat categories, Pro Bowl nods, All-Pro seasons, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards and league MVP recognition. Each selection must be at least 30 years old with eight years of pro experience.

In order to rank these players, longevity, recent production and position value are criteria used to slot one entry above another.

Let's take a look at the resumes and current situations for the league's most decorated stars. What are their chances to reach Super Bowl 55? Who's at the top of the list?