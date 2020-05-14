Tony Romo to Interview Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones on CBS on May 24

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 14, 2020

CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Tony Romo's two worlds will collide when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback interviews New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a CBS special airing on May 24:

Romo retired from the NFL in April 2017 after 13 seasons with the Cowboys. The 40-year-old debuted in the CBS broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz the following September and has quickly surged to the top of the industry:

CBS re-signed Romo to a record-breaking extension worth $17 million per year in February. 

As a quarterback, Romo threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns on 65.3 percent accuracy across 156 regular-season games (127 starts). The four-time Pro Bowler went 78-49 as a starter but struggled to stay healthy.

Related

    NFL Sends Memo to Teams

    Memo emphasizes facilities stay closed with no set date for reopening, but more info should come this week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Sends Memo to Teams

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Top QB and WR Duos ✍️

    @nfldraftscout ranks every team's top pairing for 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Top QB and WR Duos ✍️

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley’s Knee Still an Issue?

    Falcons OC said on a conference call that no one seems to know Todd Gurley’s health status

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley’s Knee Still an Issue?

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rams Ask NFL for $500M in Additional Funding for Stadium

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Rams Ask NFL for $500M in Additional Funding for Stadium

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report