Tony Romo to Interview Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones on CBS on May 24

Tony Romo's two worlds will collide when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback interviews New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a CBS special airing on May 24:

Romo retired from the NFL in April 2017 after 13 seasons with the Cowboys. The 40-year-old debuted in the CBS broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz the following September and has quickly surged to the top of the industry:

CBS re-signed Romo to a record-breaking extension worth $17 million per year in February.

As a quarterback, Romo threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns on 65.3 percent accuracy across 156 regular-season games (127 starts). The four-time Pro Bowler went 78-49 as a starter but struggled to stay healthy.