Booger McFarland Staying with ESPN After Being Taken off 'Monday Night Football'

Booger McFarland will remain at ESPN despite leaving Monday Night Football, although he isn't certain about his next role.

"I don't really know just yet," McFarland said of his future, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "I have a couple of years left on my contract so I'm not going anywhere, so I'm assuming that we get through this pandemic and everything that is going on with that, we will figure it out."

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic first reported McFarland and Joe Tessitore would not return in the booth for Monday Night Football, and their successors will be internal.

Marchand reported McFarland will likely be moved into a "prominent studio role" at ESPN.

The 42-year-old had an eight-year career in the NFL that featured two Super Bowl wins, but he had limited experience as a broadcaster. He worked at the SEC Network before joining the Monday Night Football team in 2018 alongside Tessitore and Jason Witten.

Despite only lasting two years in the role, he will still look back on it fondly.

"It was a good experience," McFarland said. "I don’t have anything bad to say about Monday Night. Obviously, it is one of the top jobs, if not the top job, in the industry. Overall, regardless of the outcome, it was a very good experience."

Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are reportedly among the analyst candidates to replace McFarland in the booth.