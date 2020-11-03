Kenny Golladay Not Traded by Lions at Deadline After Giants Rumors

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions did not trade Kenny Golladay at the 2020 NFL trade deadline Tuesday despite the wideout generating some buzz on the market.

Golladay had been linked to the New York Giants recently. ESPN's Jordan Raanan (h/t Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media) reported last week that New York had "some conversation" with Detroit about the wideout.

Of course, Golladay's trade value may have been affected by the hip injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

When he has been healthy, though, he's been effective. He has 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances this season.

Golladay is set for unrestricted free agency in 2021. He is owed $2.1 million in base salary in 2020 on his current contract.

Detroit selected the Northern Illinois University product with a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he was a secondary contributor in just 11 games as a rookie. However, he turned the corner in 2018 with 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns and built on those numbers with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.

Nobody in the league had more than his 11 touchdown catches in 2019, and that production came even though quarterback Matthew Stafford played just eight games because of injuries.

"I wouldn't mind being in Detroit for a while," the 2019 Pro Bowler told Doug Farrar of USA Today's Touchdown Wire in February. "Everything should work itself out. I'm enjoying myself."

Despite his willingness to remain in the Motor City, Golladay has yet to sign a new contract with the team. Last month, he said he wasn't "really tripping too much" over the lack of a deal.

Golladay is tall enough at 6'4" to high-point passes, especially in the red zone, and is physical enough to come down with contested catches. That, along with his speed to help him make plays in open space and avoid defenders, made him the Lions' top wide receiver the last two seasons.

Golladay is just 27 years old and has demonstrated improvement in each of his first three seasons, as he entered 2020 having logged back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Though there was reportedly interest in Golladay prior to the deadline, it appears as though he will finish out the season in Detroit.