Video: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods Wear New Rams Uniform Around House

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) runs toward the end zone to score against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams released their new uniforms Wednesday, and wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods showed them off from the comforts of their own homes. 

Such is the state of uniform reveals during the COVID-19 pandemic:

It was a quirky idea, but it's hard to see past those very...loud jerseys. Folks on Twitter had a few opinions on them:

Probably not the reaction the team was hoping for Wednesday. Maybe they have time to do a Sonic the Hedgehog-esque redesign before the season begins. 

Related

    Brees Takes Pool Trick Shot to New Level

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Takes Pool Trick Shot to New Level

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Von Talks COVID-19 Illness

    Broncos star details 'frightening' symptoms from the coronavirus: 'First four, five days I was honestly nervous'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Von Talks COVID-19 Illness

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Extends Virtual Offseason

    NFL's virtual offseason will now go through the end of May, initially went through May 15 (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Extends Virtual Offseason

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams OLBs Coach: Terrell Lewis a 'Rare Blend of Size and Speed'

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Rams OLBs Coach: Terrell Lewis a 'Rare Blend of Size and Speed'

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire