Video: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods Wear New Rams Uniform Around House

The Los Angeles Rams released their new uniforms Wednesday, and wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods showed them off from the comforts of their own homes.

Such is the state of uniform reveals during the COVID-19 pandemic:

It was a quirky idea, but it's hard to see past those very...loud jerseys. Folks on Twitter had a few opinions on them:

Probably not the reaction the team was hoping for Wednesday. Maybe they have time to do a Sonic the Hedgehog-esque redesign before the season begins.