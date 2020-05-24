Tom Brady's Net Worth and Career Salary with Latest Bucs Contract

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

As one of the greatest players in NFL history and an entrepreneur, Tom Brady has put together quite the portfolio over the past 20 years.

Prior to signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, Spotrac estimated Brady's on-field earnings at $235,166,804. That total ranks fourth all time in NFL history, trailing Eli Manning ($252.3 million), Peyton Manning ($248.7 million) and Drew Brees ($244.7 million).

By signing a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs, Brady will surpass both Manning brothers on that list in 2020. He likely won't catch Brees this season after the New Orleans Saints star signed his own two-year extension worth $50 million.

Per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, Brady earns around $10 million per year through endorsement deals with companies like Under Armour, Molecule Mattresses, Upper Deck and IWC. In January, Fox Business estimated the three-time NFL MVP's net worth to be $180 million.

That doesn't tell the full story, though, because Brady is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

As of December 2018, per Forbes (h/t The Action Network's Darren Rovell), Bundchen's career earnings were up to $488 million.

Brady even joked during a May 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he took lower salaries with the New England Patriots because "my wife makes a lot of money" (starting at 7:21 mark):

Away from the field, Brady has made himself more available to marketing opportunities than he did early in his career. In 2017, the 14-time Pro Bowler released The TB12 Method about his approach to maintaining peak performance at an advanced age for the NFL.

Along with trainer Alex Guerrero, Brady parlayed that book into the launch of TB12 Sports.

Brady has stated his desire to play into his mid-40s. He will turn 43 on Aug. 3 and shows no signs of slowing down heading into his first year with the Buccaneers.