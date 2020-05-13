Cam Newton Rumors: NFL Teams Wary of Signing QB 'Sight Unseen' After Injuries

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL teams have reportedly been reluctant to sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton because of concerns about his health.

Appearing Wednesday on Get Up, ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano said teams he has spoken to have said "no one's going to sign [Newton] sight unseen" given his injury issues over the past two seasons:

An injury to his throwing shoulder nagged Newton throughout 2018 and caused him to miss the final two games of that season, and then Newton appeared in just two games last season before a foot injury kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.