Cam Newton Rumors: NFL Teams Wary of Signing QB 'Sight Unseen' After Injuries

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL teams have reportedly been reluctant to sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton because of concerns about his health.

Appearing Wednesday on Get Up, ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano said teams he has spoken to have said "no one's going to sign [Newton] sight unseen" given his injury issues over the past two seasons:

An injury to his throwing shoulder nagged Newton throughout 2018 and caused him to miss the final two games of that season, and then Newton appeared in just two games last season before a foot injury kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Rams Unveil New Uniforms 🔥

    LA shows off its new jerseys for the 2020 season 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Unveil New Uniforms 🔥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Why NFL's Plan Has Coaches Nervous

    @MikeFreemanNFL gets the inside scoop on how coaches are feeling about the NFL's plan to return

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why NFL's Plan Has Coaches Nervous

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Norman Predicts Monster Season

    Josh Norman thinks he can be ‘All-World’ with the Bills after struggling in Washington

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Norman Predicts Monster Season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL

    Partying. Drinking. His family’s legal trouble. Sammy Watkins opens up about his experiences with depression ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report