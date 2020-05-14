1 Move Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Can Make to Push Them over the Top in 2020

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NFL draft is a thing of the past, as is the bulk of free agency. For the most part, teams have finished the building process for 2020 and will next focus on whittling rosters down to the final 53 players. Until the offseason is officially over, however, there are moves that can still be made.

For title-contending teams, these moves are generally minor. These rosters are considered championship-caliber for a reason. However, adding a role player or a quality depth option can help an elite team tremendously.

The San Francisco 49ers, for example, might not have reached Super Bowl LIV if they hadn't first acquired wideout Emmanuel Sanders before last year's trade deadline.

Here, we'll examine one move each of the top eight Super Bowl contenders—based on the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook—can and should make before the start of the regular season. Choices are based on factors like team needs, scheme fit and salary-cap room.