NFL Rumors: Jason Peters' Suitors Could Include Eagles, Browns, Jets, Broncos

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Jason Peters may be 38, but he's planning to continue his NFL career at least through the 2020 season.

And he may have suitors. According to Mike Garafolo and James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Denver Broncos have all been in contact with the free-agent offensive tackle:

Peters is a likely future Hall of Famer and was arguably the best left tackle in football during his prime, with nine Pro Bowls and six All-Pro selections (with two to the first team). And he continues to play at a high level, with Pro Football Focus naming him the 72nd-best player in the NFL in the 2019 season:

"Somehow, Jason Peters is still playing at a very high level late into his 30s. Peters surrendered just 25 total pressures over the season and had good grades as both a run blocker and pass protector. As has been a trend with him lately, he did miss some time through injury, but he still racked up 936 total snaps over the entire season (including playoffs)."

Those injuries have become a concern recently, as he missed nine games and the entire postseason in the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl run as well as three games last year. Peters would also often leave games for several series at a time because of injury concerns, making tackle depth all the more important for Philly the last few years.

Peters has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia after being traded by the Buffalo Bills in 2009, though it appeared that much-acclaimed stint was coming to an end in March when the Eagles announced they were parting ways with the undrafted lineman out of Arkansas.

The team also used a first-round pick to select tackle Andre Dillard in 2019, another indication that Peters time with the Birds was coming to a close. But it appears the team hasn't completely closed the door on a reunion.

Any team interested in Peters needs to have a strong contingency plan in place given his injury concerns and age. But it's clear he can still play, making him one of the most intriguing free agents on the market.