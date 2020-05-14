Post-2020 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Mailbag

10 of 10

Now that we've taken something of a broad-strokes look at the fantasy football landscape in 2020, let's bang out some player-specific and keeper questions, rapid-fire style.

pbh216 has a keeper question. "In a one-player keeper league who would you keep—Saquon Barkley or Lamar Jackson?"

On one hand, this is a nice problem to have. But it's also quite the dilemma. The thing is, it really isn't. Positional scarcity applies to keeper leagues, too. There might be one other quarterback (Mahomes) kept, but there will be at least a half-dozen RB kept. As hard as it is to do, you have to throw Lamar back here and keep the No. 2 overall player in fantasy in Barkley.

aaravaina has a query about the Tampa Bay offense. "Which receiver do you trust more in Tampa—Godwin or Evans?"

I kind of already answered this in that I have Godwin ranked slightly above Evans. The latter depends a lot more on vertical routes, and it's fair to question how well that will mesh with a 43-year-old Tom Brady. However, Evans has managed to post six straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his career, a feat matched by only Randy Moss in NFL history. That kind of consistency makes this awfully close.

kfontenot is looking for advice on a trio of receivers. "DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp or Marquise Brown?"

Kupp is the clear No. 1 of this group. He has top-10 PPR upside as Jared Goff's favorite target in Los Angeles. Metcalf had a great rookie season and has a bright future, but he's still clearly behind Doug Baldwin in Seattle. Brown brings up the rear as a high-variance fantasy WR3 for a run-heavy Ravens team.

More wide receiver help for mbaiz619. "Does A.J. Green do well with Joe Burrow?"

The problem with Green isn't his quarterback. Or the fact that Tyler Boyd has emerged as an excellent receiver opposite him. If Green can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a steal given his ADP of WR29 in PPR mock drafts at Fantasy Football Calculator. But we're talking about a 31-year-old receiver who has played in only nine games over the past two years combined. He's a risk-reward WR3 pick in 2020.

lefko22 wants to talk running backs. "What round should David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell be taken?

Well, in terms of what the fantasy mock draft community believes, Bell is coming off the board in the middle of Round 3 as a high-end fantasy RB2—ahead of the likes of Bills RB Devin Singletary and Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. Johnson isn't coming off the board until Round 6, but if he checks out medically, his ADP is going to rise over the summer. At those price points, Johnson is a much better target. If he can even come close to his glory days in Houston, he'd be an exceptional bargain that late.

We'll stay with the running backs with a question from elkas. "What do you think about James Conner this year?"

Conner was a sizable disappointment in 2019, missing six games, barely cracking four yards per carry and failing to hit 500 rushing yards. However, the Steelers didn't bolster their backfield in free agency, although they did add Anthony McFarland Jr. in the fourth round in the draft. Conner's role appears safe for now, but his leash doesn't look especially long. There are other backs coming off the board after him (like Kenyan Drake of the Cardinals) who I'd feel a lot better about targeting.

Back to wide receivers with WillZsigrai. "Will Stefon Diggs post WR1 numbers in Buffalo?"

In a word, no. This isn't a knock on the 26-year-old wide receiver or Buffalo's acquisition of him. It was a solid move that establishes the Bills as the favorites in the AFC East. But Buffalo was 26th in passing last year and 24th in pass attempts. Factor in the presence of John Brown and Cole Beasley, and the volume just isn't there for a top-12 finish. He's a strong WR2 though.

Finally, Cutty20 has a question about a Mile-High quagmire. "What's the deal with Melvin Gordon and the Broncos backfield?"

In a word, ugh. From a real-life perspective, acquiring Gordon gives Denver one of the NFL's deepest backfields. But from a fantasy perspective, it creates a real mess. Gordon is probably the "lead" back (assuming he can put last year's miserable season behind him), but after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Phillip Lindsay isn't just going to disappear. Best early guess? About a 60-40 split favoring Gordon, which would land him in RB2 territory on draft day. Lindsay drops into the middle rounds as a flex or depth pickup, while Royce Freeman's fantasy value is toast.

