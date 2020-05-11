Report: Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels' 'Deteriorating Relationship' Fueled Pats Exit

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands next to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Among the reasons why Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in free agency was his "deteriorating relationship" with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to NFL columnist Gary Myers.

"Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years," said Myers, who also noted Brady wanted more input in the game plans.

The quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the expiration of his Pats contract.

McDaniels has been New England's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past eight years. He also spent five seasons as the quarterbacks coach from 2004-08, also holding the title of offensive coordinator for three of those seasons.

             

     

