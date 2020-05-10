DK Metcalf, Gardner Minshew Offer Advice to NFL Rookies During Webinar

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II offered advice to first-year NFL players in the league's first-ever rookie webinar, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

Metcalf gave advice ranging from broader topics such as social media usage and finances to minute details such as when and where to sit in team meeting rooms.

"I told them you can't make everybody happy," Metcalf said regarding social media. "You're building a brand and you have to protect that brand, so if somebody calls you out on Twitter or Instagram, you can't respond. Use social media for a positive impact on your life and other people's lives and not a negative one."

NFL rookies would typically be taking part in a rookie symposium (now expanded and changed to an "NFL Rookie Transition Program") in the interim between the draft and training camp, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for virtual learning.

In regard to finances, Metcalf gave the following advice.

"The easiest way to manage that is just to know where your money is going and who has control of it. Be proactive and know where your money is going, how you're spending it, get a budget."

Metcalf, Minshew, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were among those who spoke to a group of 547 rookies in the webinar, which is part of a series of informational sessions that the NFL held.

"The rookie webinar was one of five professional development and educational webinars for current and former players the NFL held virtually in March and April. The rookies also heard from [NFL senior vice president of football communications and marketing Tracy Perlman]; Troy Vincent, the league's executive vice president of football operations; Carla Lide-Buglione, the league's player engagement coordinator; and Don Davis, the NFL Players Association senior director of player affairs."

Over 1,600 current and ex-players participated in the sessions. Significant others were allowed to attend as well.

Metcalf and Minshew had eventful, but ultimately successful, NFL rookie seasons.

Metcalf, who fell to the second round of the draft, quickly became the Seahawks' No. 2 wide receiver and delivered to the tune of 58 receptions, 900 yards and seven scores. He dominated in the Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, snagging seven passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 win.

Minshew became QB1 for the Jaguars before the first half of his team's Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs ended after starter Nick Foles suffered a broken collarbone.

The sixth-round pick was then sensational as the Jags' starter with 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The fan favorite was the central figure of Minshew Mania, which swept Duval County.

Now Metcalf and Minshew are hoping to build upon their rookie campaigns in year No. 2.