10 Random MLB Stats and Milestones from the Last 2 Decades

0 of 10

Elsa/Getty Images

Certain MLB numbers are etched in history.

There are the classics: Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak, Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,632 consecutive games played, Nolan Ryan's 5,714 career strikeouts, etc.

Then there are the controversial marks such as Barry Bonds' dual home run records—73 in a season and 762 in his career.

Other numbers are far more obscure. Many are hardly noted at all.

Let's dip into the latter category and chronicle 10 random-yet-notable stats and milestones from the past 20 years, meaning the seasons between 2000 and 2019. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it provides an interesting run through two decades of largely forgotten achievements.

Some are impressive. Some are regrettable. Others are odd or singularly coincidental. But they all deserve to be remembered for one reason or another.