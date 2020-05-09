Ducks' Cam Fowler Sweeps Sharks' Evander Kane in NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler earned a two-game sweep of San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane on Saturday as part of the 2020 NHL Player Gaming Challenge on NHL 20.

The event, which kicked off with a combined $100,000 donation by the NHL and Electronic Arts to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts, features representatives from all 31 teams and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, who's playing for the unnamed Seattle team set to join the league in 2021.

NHL play has been halted since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Game 1: 5-3 Ducks

Kane scored a pair of goals with the virtual representation of himself to help build a 3-2 lead, but Fowler stormed back with three markers in the game's final three minutes to get the series-opening win.

Adam Henrique scored the tying goal, and Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf took advantage of Brent Burns running into his own goalie to net the winner with just 12.6 seconds left in regulation. Rickard Rakell added another in the final seconds to cap the late scoring explosion for the Ducks.

Game 2: 8-3 Ducks

Fowler carried the momentum from that late barrage in Game 1 to secure a blowout in Game 2.

Sonny Milano and Max Jones pushed Anaheim out to a quick lead with two goals inside the first eight minutes, and the Ducks were on cruise control from there.

The last five minutes of the game turned into a virtual boxing card, with several fights.

Since the series ended in a sweep, they played a game of Threes, a three-on-three game mode that uses a more arcade-based style of play in a race to seven. Fowler won 7-5 with the clinching goal coming from his avatar.

The Ducks blueliner joins the Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy and the Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau as the Week 2 winners in the 2020 NHL Player Gaming Challenge.